Millionaire Auto Boss’ $23.5 Million Aria SF Superyacht Reduced to a Pile of Smoking Junk

You often hear the phrase “burning through cash,” but this is the most literal interpretation of it: Aria SF, a brand new superyacht that had just been delivered to its owner and was yet to make its public debut, burned down to a pile of junk last week.
Aria SF was anchored off the coast of Spain, near Formentera, when a fire started, reportedly in the engine room. The superyacht was packed at the time, but all nine guests and seven crew were rescued by passing vessels and first-responders from Salvamento Marítimo. That is the only silver lining in the story: footage posted online shows that it only took seconds for the fire to engulf the entire vessel, from the moment the last of the crew stepped off it, into rescue boats.
As a follow-up to the initial story, Aria SF has been destroyed completely. It was a matter of minutes from the first sign of smoke to when it was completely engulfed in flames, and it burned down to the ground. The first Twitter video available below shows the state of the superyacht after firefighters put out the blaze, and it’s clear that there is no salvaging it. For comparison, the video right underneath is of Aria SF before delivery, which took place just one month prior to the fire.
Aria SF was the first Gran Turismo 45 series superyacht from ISA Yachts, and had been bought by the owner in 2019. That owner is (was?) multi-millionaire auto boss Paolo Scudieri, the CEO of the Adler-Hp Pelzer Group, which deals in car interior components. The 45-meter (148-foot) Aria SF was on its maiden journey in the Mediterranean, and was supposed to be making its public debut at the Cannes Boat Show, September 6-11, 2022.
With a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, Aria SF had been designed as the ultimate pleasure watercraft, with a dose of performance on the side. Offering accommodation for 10 guests across five spacious staterooms, and seven crew, it was powered by twin CAT C32 ACERT engines of 1,300 hp each, taking it to a maximum speed of 16 knots (18. 4 mph / 30 kph).
Amenities included a pool and an open-air gym, a spacious beach club, and several socializing and lounge areas. The interior by Luca Dini Design & Architecture was inspired by the automotive world and had been created with direct input from Scudieri. It relied heavily on contrasting materials and patterns, colors and industrial styling, and the use of an array of fine materials: carbon fiber, rosewood, fine leather, light oak and teak, and “steel and glass in all its possible variations” providing contrast.
Aria SF reportedly cost between €23 million and €25 million, which is approximately $23.5 million and $25.5 million at the current exchange rate. Money down the drain, sadly.
The 44m superyacht Aria SF 24h later on Friday 12 August ???? ???? from @nick_bellyoung for #superyachttimes #yachtnews #formentera #yachtfire #superyachthttps://t.co/bN3vUcyeQg pic.twitter.com/F4d7FZgZBf— SuperYacht Times (@sytreports) August 15, 2022
Salvamar Acrux y Guardamar Concepción Arenal, movilizadas desde nuestro Centro de Coordinación en Palma, están en la zona. https://t.co/uClAWeedVW— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 11, 2022
Imagen del incendio del yate Aria SF, en cala Sahona #Formentera, desde la Salvamar Acrux.— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 11, 2022
La Guardamar Concepción Arenal lo va a remolcar a #Ibiza. pic.twitter.com/miUMq0nsck