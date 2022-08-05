Berlusconi’s High-Performance Boat Sweet Dragon Involved in Fatal Amore Crash

Two luxury yachts were involved in a boating accident in Sardinia, Italy, last weekend, resulting in the death of the owner of one of the boats and severe injuries for his family. The investigation has revealed that the other boat is owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the controversial Il Cavaliere.
On Sunday night, at Il Nibani, near Porto Cervo, off the coast of Sardinia, the 88-foot (27-meter) luxury yacht Amore crashed into a wall of rock. The impact was so forceful that the entire bow of the yacht was smashed, and the owner, who was standing on the deck, was thrown into the water. Six other people were on board, and they were injured to varying degrees.
The owner, British-German millionaire Dean Kronsbein, died shortly afterwards. He was recovered from the water but passed away before he reached the hospital. His wife and daughter have also received severe injuries, but the other four guests on the boat were luckier.
Guests on Amore were rescued by another boat at the scene, and the boat itself was towed into port partially submerged.
Italian authorities investigating the accident have included the Amore captain on the list of suspects, along with the captain of the boat at the scene. That would be the high-performance boat belonging to Silvio Berlusconi, the once-controversial and now-disgraced Italian MP, named Sweet Dragon II (pictured below).
Investigators believe Amore crashed into the rocks while executing a maneuver to avoid collision with Sweet Dragon. They are also looking at the possibility that speeding might have been involved. The captain of Sweet Dragon has reportedly said that some kind of malfunction of Amore caused the crash.
British tabloid the Daily Mail reports that, while Silvio Berlusconi wasn’t on the boat when the crash happened, members of his family were. They will be interviewed in the following days as part of the ongoing investigation. Sweet Dragon wasn’t damaged, and no one onboard was injured, either.
Sweet Dragon II is a boat by Magnum Marine from the U.S., an older model of their successful Magnum 70 series, which was refreshed last in 2016. a Magnum 70 boat is a high-performance 70-foot (21.3-meter) boat with a planing, deep V hull designed to fly: offered with a variety of engines, it can hit top speeds of 58 knots (66.7 mph / 107.4 kph) and cruise at 52 knots (60 mph / 96.3 kph).
The layout is also customizable, but one such boat can perfectly accommodate a smaller party on the day of adventure, with two cabins and three baths, offering sleeping for four guests, a galley, a dining room, and open-air lounge.
Amore was previously described in the Italian media as a “Magnum-type” yacht, but Magnum Marine doesn’t make boats of Amore’s length.
