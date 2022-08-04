Bash, the Luxury Yacht on Which Princess Diana Spent Her Final Summer, Is for Sale

Before her tragic and untimely death in August 1997, Princess Diana spent one final summer on a luxury yacht that is now part of history, by mere association. That vessel, now sailing under the name Bash, is about to hit the market again.
In the summer of 1997, Princess Diana and filmmaker Dodi Al-Fayed vacationed onboard Jonikal, a 64-meter (210-foot) Codecasa yacht owned by Dodi’s father, the former owner of Harrods in the UK, billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed. Both Diana and Dodi were killed in a car crash in Paris, France, later that summer, and Jonikal became an unwanted asset for Al-Fayed Sr.
For years, he tried to sell it but had little success. It would eventually change a few pairs of hands starting with 2014, and got a new name, Sokar. Sokar sold in June 2021 to Bassim Haidar, a telecoms multi-millionaire and an experienced seafarer. He was so enamored with it that he bought it within two weeks of seeing it and taking it out for a sea trial; he renamed it Bash, after his initials.
In the year following the sale, Haidar took it on several family vacations and offered it for charter when he wasn’t using it. In December 2021, just half a year into ownership, he described as his dream vessel: elegant, sophisticated, fun, adventurous, and capable. Bash’s most attractive feature, he said, was its vast array of water toys onboard, its long-range capabilities, and timeless styling.
Amid reports that Haidar is looking to upgrade, Bash will be offered for sale in September 2022, as John Wood, director at Seawood Yachts, told Architectural Digest last week. Bash will spend the time until then in the yard being refitted, before being offered for sale for a reported price of $10 million. Wood would not confirm the amount.
Aside from the Princess Diana connection, Bash is a boat that easily stands out on its own. Completed in 1990 on an ‘80s design by naval architect Vincenzo Ruggiero, it boasts nine staterooms and accommodation for up to 18 guests and a crew of 26. Amenities on board include a deck jacuzzi, a helipad, a generous swim platform, formal dining room and saloon, office, bar, and the aforementioned impressive offering of water toys. The interiors are described as “reminiscent of the Arts and Crafts style of the early 1900s,” so expect lots of brass, copper and bronze – unless it too gets upgraded in the refit.
With a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, Bash is powered by twin Wartsila engines that take it to a top speed of 20 knots (23 mph / 37 kph). At a cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph / 26 kph), it has a range of 6,900 nautical miles (7,940 miles / 12,779 km).
