South Africa's BMW 1 Series, 2 Series GC Get a Touch of Local Flavor With Mzansi Editions

After the introduction of the 3 Series Mzansi Edition last year, BMW has expanded the offering to the smaller 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe in South Africa.
Available in the 118i and 128ti configurations, the BMW 1 Series Mzansi Edition features the M Sport package with high-gloss Shadow Line for the grille and frame, has a chin attachment up front, side sill details, rear spoiler, and M Carbon mirror caps. The exhaust pipes have a Black Chrome look, and the more potent variant adds a carbon fiber rear diffuser.
Exterior colors comprise the Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Gray, Misano Blue Metallic, and Melbourne Red Metallic, and the Storm Bay Blue Metallic that is limited to the 128ti. Both of them sport red M Sport brake calipers, with a set of 18-inch M light alloy wheels spinning around them for the 118i and bigger 19-inch M light alloys for the 128ti version.
Some of the onboard equipment includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, panoramic glass sliding roof, premium audio, M seatbelts, and a combination of Trigon and Sensatec for the upholstery on the lesser flavor. The punchier model sports the Sensatec, in black and red cloth.
As for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mzansi Edition, it is only available in the 218i configuration, with paint finishes comprising the Alpine White, Misano Blue, Skyscraper Gray, Melbourne Red, and Black Sapphire.
It sits on 19-inch M light wheels with double-spoke design, has red M Sport brakes, and gets the same amenities on the outside as the 1er Mzansi, such as the M Sport Package, Shadow Line details, M Carbon mirror casings, and Black Chrome-finished tailpipes. Rounding off everything are the premium audio system inside, panoramic glass sliding roof, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and black sports seats with M seatbelts.
Local pricing starts at R763,872 (equal to $45,712) for the 118i Mzansi, R838,160 ($50,157) for the 128ti Mzansi, and R781,972 ($46,795) for the 218i Mzansi.
Exterior colors comprise the Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Gray, Misano Blue Metallic, and Melbourne Red Metallic, and the Storm Bay Blue Metallic that is limited to the 128ti. Both of them sport red M Sport brake calipers, with a set of 18-inch M light alloy wheels spinning around them for the 118i and bigger 19-inch M light alloys for the 128ti version.
Some of the onboard equipment includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, panoramic glass sliding roof, premium audio, M seatbelts, and a combination of Trigon and Sensatec for the upholstery on the lesser flavor. The punchier model sports the Sensatec, in black and red cloth.
As for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mzansi Edition, it is only available in the 218i configuration, with paint finishes comprising the Alpine White, Misano Blue, Skyscraper Gray, Melbourne Red, and Black Sapphire.
It sits on 19-inch M light wheels with double-spoke design, has red M Sport brakes, and gets the same amenities on the outside as the 1er Mzansi, such as the M Sport Package, Shadow Line details, M Carbon mirror casings, and Black Chrome-finished tailpipes. Rounding off everything are the premium audio system inside, panoramic glass sliding roof, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and black sports seats with M seatbelts.
Local pricing starts at R763,872 (equal to $45,712) for the 118i Mzansi, R838,160 ($50,157) for the 128ti Mzansi, and R781,972 ($46,795) for the 218i Mzansi.