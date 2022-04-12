New Luxury Yacht Destroyed, Left Half-Sunken After Catching Fire in a Port

Visitors enjoying the beautiful North Marina in the Port of Valencia, Spain, got to see a luxury yacht looking very different than what they would expect – black and almost sunken, this wreck is what’s left after a massive fire destroyed the pleasure craft over the weekend. Fortunately, nobody was hurt during the incident.
Even when you’re not a luxury toy owner, it’s almost painful to see a beautiful, new pleasure craft being completely ruined by a massive fire. The fire broke out on Friday morning, and lasted for more than half a day, because it was difficult to put out.
It was unusual that the incident did not take place out at sea, but while the yacht was being docked. The good part is that the fire could not get to the fuel tanks, at they had been placed near the boat refueling station.
According to Port Authority of Valencia officials, a failure in the lithium batteries might have caused the fire, which then spread fast. Luckily, nobody was injured, and none of the nearby vessels were affected.
Of course, as soon as the firefighters arrived, dozens of boats that were close to the incident area were removed, and barriers were placed in the water, to prevent the fire from spreading. Superyacht Times also reports that it took three platoons of firefighters and more than 12 hours to finally put out the flames.
Now, the half-sunken wreck isn’t looking anything like the beautiful Pesa yacht launched by the prestigious Sanlorenzo shipyard just two years ago. Built on the 87-foot (27 meters) SX88 platform, Pesa was dripping with Italian luxury, offering accommodation for up to eight guests in four elegant cabins. Operating as a luxury charter yacht for a minimum of $76,000 (€70,000) per week, Pesa could hit 23 knots (26.4 mph/42.5 kph) and travel for 1,000 nautical miles (1,150 miles/1,850 km).
