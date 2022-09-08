Chevy Montana Pickup Drops All Camouflage in Unofficial Renderings

General Motors is about to expand its pickup family with a brand-new member, the Chevrolet Montana. A unibody model, it is destined for South America, meaning that you won’t be able to buy it in the United States as an alternative to the Ford Maverick.
Set to launch next year, the Chevrolet Montana is understood to share its nuts and bolts with the Tracker. Made in China, Brazil, and Argentina, the small crossover is offered, depending on the market, with tiny gasoline engines, mated to manual, automatic, dual-clutch, and CVT gearboxes.
But what about the design? Well, we have a pretty clear picture of what it will look like from the previous spy shots, accompanied by a very revealing teaser dropped by the bowtie brand yesterday (September 7). That one shows its uncamouflaged design, revealing the obvious, namely a split-lighting signature up front, with upper and lower units flanking the big grille.
It has a rather muscular hood and aggressive lines running across the sides, apparently, as well as plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body for a more utilitarian look. And kdesignag’s renderings stick to the real recipe for the most part, save for the back end, which is more of a ‘trust me, bro’ approach, especially when it comes to the shape of the bumper, taillights, and tailgate.
Also, the rendering artist gave it new wheels, which are about the same size as the ones equipping the real thing, and forgot to add the fuel filler cap on the left rear quarter panel. The side mirror caps, door handles, and roof rails are other things that will have different shapes, or so it seems anyway. Still, we will have to wait a few more months in order to find out everything there is to know about the new Montana, as it is due in 2023, as we already mentioned.
But what about the design? Well, we have a pretty clear picture of what it will look like from the previous spy shots, accompanied by a very revealing teaser dropped by the bowtie brand yesterday (September 7). That one shows its uncamouflaged design, revealing the obvious, namely a split-lighting signature up front, with upper and lower units flanking the big grille.
It has a rather muscular hood and aggressive lines running across the sides, apparently, as well as plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body for a more utilitarian look. And kdesignag’s renderings stick to the real recipe for the most part, save for the back end, which is more of a ‘trust me, bro’ approach, especially when it comes to the shape of the bumper, taillights, and tailgate.
Also, the rendering artist gave it new wheels, which are about the same size as the ones equipping the real thing, and forgot to add the fuel filler cap on the left rear quarter panel. The side mirror caps, door handles, and roof rails are other things that will have different shapes, or so it seems anyway. Still, we will have to wait a few more months in order to find out everything there is to know about the new Montana, as it is due in 2023, as we already mentioned.