Texas Oil Tycoon Parting With His Compact Luxury Explorer After an Epic 12-Month Adventure

Most millionaires’ idea of a yacht vacation doesn’t involve a 12-month-long expedition in places such as Chile, Alaska, and Antarctica. But a couple in their ‘70s enjoyed the adventure of their lifetime onboard a yacht that’s been around for two decades.
It was first known as Patriot, built in the Netherlands, in 2003. A Doggersbank Offshore design by Vripack, it was meant for heavy-duty use with low emissions, and more than 500 such boats were built in the past 50 years. But its true potential would be revealed decades later.
Purchased by Wayne Laufer, the retired CEO of a Houston-based oil and gas company, and his wife Gayle, the old vessel got an extensive refit in 2018, before setting off on the most awesome journey of its life.
On its maiden voyage, the newly-refitted 95-foot (29 meters) yacht cruised nonstop from Florida to Chile – a remarkable voyage of 3,800 nautical miles (4,370 miles/7,000 km). It was just the beginning of an epic adventure that would last for a year, with Antarctica as the ultimate destination.
According to its captain, when it was built, Gayle Force was the most technologically advanced yacht under 30 meters, and the latest modifications made it even better. As a result, it became one of the smallest private yachts to travel to the Southern Peninsula, and one of only two yachts to have visited the Robinson Crusoe Island in 2019.
The boat’s compact size and reduced speed (under 10 knots/11.5 mph/18.5 kph) were essential for navigating around this area.
It was truly an epic adventure for the owners, who were in their ’70s at the time, and for the small crew. Designed with a classic interior featuring plenty of cherry wood, the Gayle Force is meant for eight guests at most, and lacks the fancy amenities of modern superyachts, such as pools and helipads.
But it’s a rugged explorer that has proven its worth during this extensive expedition. And it’s now ready for a new chapter – it’s up for grabs through Fraser, with a price tag of just under $6 million.
