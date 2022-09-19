Hospitality Billionaire’s Lavish $37M Superyacht Sold in Record Time

It’s not unusual for luxury yachts to be on the market for years, even after multiple price cuts. At the same time, this is an incredibly dynamic market, where surprising sales and additions come up all the time. This decade-old superyacht was lucky enough to find a new owner in just a few months.
Don’t be fooled by its somewhat romantic name – Ramble on Rose is a sophisticated vessel packed with all modern amenities. After all, it was the pleasure craft of a hospitality industry tycoon, until now. This majestic 196-foot (60 meters) yacht built by the acclaimed CRN shipyard allegedly belonged to Anthony Pritzker, known for being the heir of the Hyatt empire. Part of one of the richest families in the U.S., Pritzker is a billionaire himself, one who is probably ready to move on to an even bigger yacht.
Meanwhile, Ramble on Rose is starting a new life, under the name of Aifer. It’s now owned by a young Turkish businessman, who also bought a luxury Pershing boat as a chase boat for his new toy. Although launched in 2011, this is still a stunning vessel. Although its seven staterooms can only accommodate 12 guests, there’s enough space on board for lavish 80-people parties. The master suite is the most impressive, of course, boasting a spa-lie en-suite bathroom, a generous office, and access to a private terrace.
In line with its considerable size, the former Ramble on Rose boasts a bright and luminous interior in a turquoise and white palette. Laura Sessa created this relaxed atmosphere that makes the yacht seem more like a resort on water. The generous beach club, well-equipped gym, and wide selection of water toys make it even more fun.
Until the hospitality billionaire shows off his future yacht, Aifer will continue its adventures with its new owner, after just three months of being on the market. The final price wasn’t disclosed, but the last known asking price added up to $37 million – not too much for an eager new owner.
