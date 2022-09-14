Kuwaiti Millionaire’s Secretive $50M Superyacht Is a Rare Sight, Instantly Turns Heads

There’s no shortage of massive, glamorous superyachts in the South of France, where some of the richest people in the world are known to show off their latest floating luxury toys. Some of them are well-known beauties that get to be admired every year, while others prefer to stay away from the spotlight, even though they are just as spectacular.
On January 3, 2019, Najiba was the first superyacht to be launched that year. Although several years have passed, the majestic 190-footer (58 meters) is just as mysterious as it was back then, mainly because it’s been cruised exclusively by its owners. If Najiba’s lavish interiors remain an enigma, we can at least admire its imposing silhouette – the vessel was last spotted cruising off Nice.
“Najiba” means “noble” and this name fits the ship perfectly. Designed by the acclaimed London studio Vitruvius, this all-aluminum motor yacht was built by Feadship, with interior styling by the luxury studio Liaigre. In 2020, it won two major awards, the World Superyacht Award for Best Displacement Motoryacht, and the Boat International Design and Innovation Awards for Best Naval Architecture.
According to Vitruvius, Najiba was born as a family vessel for owners “who were fulfilling a long-held dream to commission a pure customized yacht.” These owners are allegedly Mohammed Al Marzouq and his brother Meshal, who are part of a wealthy and influential Kuwaiti family, active in real estate development and banking. The owners were very involved in the design and building process, attending numerous meetings in London (where Vitruvius is headquartered), Paris (the location of Liaigre) and Holland (where the yacht was being built).
Although we can imagine that it’s a highly-luxurious pleasure craft, Najiba also stands out as being one of the most efficient yachts in its category. Built with an “extremely efficient” aluminum hull, powered by twin MTU engines, Najiba only burns 11.4 liters (3 gallons) of fuel per nautical mile, at a 12-knot (13.8 mph/22.2 kph) speed.
Plus, it boasts an extensive range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,110 km), which enables this secretive ship to explore many more destinations in addition to the South of France.
