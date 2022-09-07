Tobacco Oligarch Selling His Secretive Superyacht, an Award-Winning Masterpiece

Earlier this year, when international sanctions were determining Russian oligarchs to move their luxury yachts to safe locations, where they could not be seized, Igor Kesaev’s spectacular vessel was one of them. Now, it seems that he’s willing to part with it for good.
Back in April, Igor Kesaev was sanctioned by both EU and the UK. He’s known as “the king of tobacco” in Russia, where, according to Forbes, he controls 70% of the cigarette market together with his partner, Sergei Katsiev. Last year, he was the 35th-richest person in Russia, and it’s alleged that the billionaire also has ties with a weapons plant that is supporting the army.
His superyacht MySky was famous from the beginning. Kesaev’s third “toy” from the prestigious Heesen, this 167-foot (51 meters) vessel was awarded multiple prizes in 2015, when it was delivered. But it quickly became one of those secretive private yachts that are rarely seen in the spotlight, preferring to remain mysterious instead.
In addition to its impressive silhouette with a rare “continuous wall of glass,” MySky is considered one of the masterpieces of the world-renowned architect Erick van Egeraat, who created this vessel’s truly spectacular interior. A monochrome theme revealed through the use of precious materials such as backlit white onyx, white leather, and dark high-gloss Makassar wood, makes it very modern and glamorous.
MySky is big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests, boasts an expansive foredeck that acts as a helipad, and can cover 5,400 nautical miles (6,200 miles/10,000 km) at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).
Only a few months ago, it was off-radar, as one of the Russian-owned yachts that had stopped signaling their locations. Now, Superyacht Times reports that it became available for sale through Burgess, with an asking price of €29.5 million ($29 million). If that’s the case indeed, it would be better that way than to have it auctioned off, like the infamous Axioma.
