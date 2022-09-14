autoevolution
One of the most stunning new launches on the luxury yacht market is the first model in the new generation of Amels 60 limited edition series. The vessels in this series are designed by the legendary Espen Oeino, and feature an improved, streamlined hull, coupled with innovative hybrid propulsion.

Russian Billionaire’s Brand-New Toy Is a Spectacular $69M Limited Edition Superyacht

14 Sep 2022, 02:32 UTC ·
This highly-anticipated yacht was launched earlier this year, and it’s now making its debut on the market. As a charter yacht, it boasts huge weekly rates of over $500,000, and it’s also up for grabs, with a $69 million price tag, according to the Y.CO listing.

But it’s unlikely that its lucky owner would want to part with this ultra-expensive toy so soon. Russian billionaire Alexander Dzhaparidze, who bought Lukoil’s drilling subsidiary in 2004, is said to be the owner of this new yacht, and what gave it away is the name. “Come Together” is a Beatles song, and all of Dzhaparidze’s previous pleasure craft were named after Beatle songs, such as “Let It Be” and “Here Comes the Sun.”

Apart from the ownership-related speculations, Come Together is a remarkable superyacht in itself. Its elegant profile, with a dark gray hull and contrasting superstructure, will surely turn heads wherever it shows up. At 60 meters (197 feet) and 853 GT, it boasts a huge swim platform (38 square meters/409 square feet) and a large sun deck (27 meters/88.5 feet).

The sun deck displays a generous jacuzzi next to sunpads and loungers, and can turn into an open-air cinema in the evening, and a party scene at night, with onboard DJ decks. The beach club invites those onboard to enjoy a sauna and an ice bath, while the swim platform ensures access to the yacht’s toys, including the largest limousine tender available on a yacht this size.

Winch Design is responsible for this vessel’s luxurious interior. The main elements are the unusual trapezoid windows, and the warm palette, highlighted by precious materials such as light oak, walnut, and Jerusalem limestone. Whether it’s the elegant main salon or the modern sky lounge bar, every area on board is meant for socializing in sumptuous comfort, as the vessel’s name suggests.

The sophisticated master’s suite connects with the outdoors through the large windows and the folding balcony that creates a 7-quare meter (75 square feet) terrace when the yacht is at anchor.

The Madame stateroom is just as sumptuous, featuring a king-size bed, a walk-in wardrobe, and the same generous windows. The other four double cabins also include en-suite bathrooms and an elegant décor. In total, up to 12 guests can enjoy this floating beach house. And there is a huge crew of 14 people catering to their needs, including a personal trainer, a yoga instructor, a DJ, and a videographer.

Whether they’re having dinner, gathered at the extendable table that can sit up to 18 people, or enjoying any of the luxuries on board, Come Together’s lucky guests can do so with as little noise and vibration as possible, thanks to the vessel’s optimized hull and propulsion system that includes twin MTU engines.
While cruising silently at 15.5 knots (17.8 mph/28.7 kph) this floating mansion can reach exotic destinations, boasting a 4,500-nautical mile (5,178 miles/8,334 km) range. This is another feature that makes Come Together a great charter option, for those with deep enough pockets.

Until other yachts in the new Amels 60 limited edition series will come to life, Come Together remains the first and only model in the series to be successfully launched. Before it embarks on new adventures, it can be admired at the upcoming 2022 Monaco Yacht Show. It will be displayed at the prestigious event between September 28 and the first of October.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

