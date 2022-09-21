Egyptian Billionaire’s Brand-New $75M Yacht Flaunts Its Stunning Dark Blue Silhouette

Who has time to think about economic or environmental global threats, when they’ve got a new boat to show off? One that “happens” to be a custom floating mansion built by one of the world’s most prestigious Italian shipyards, with an estimated worth of $75 million.
Among all the luxury yachts parading around the South of France, the recently-spotted Zazou certainly makes a statement, with its impressive stature (214-foot/65.5-meter-long) and spectacular Carinthia blue hull. According to Benetti, who launched Zazou last year, the color was a specific request from the owner, a repeat customer.
This owner is allegedly Mohamed Mansour, head of one of the most successful corporations in Egypt, which includes the largest dealership of GM brands (Mansour Auto). The billionaire’s Group is also one of the largest distributors of Caterpillar equipment, so it’s no surprise that Zazou is fitted with a pair of Caterpillar 3512C, enabling a top speed of 16 knots (18 mph/30 kph). At cruising speed, the superyacht can cover up more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km).
Big names such as the Dutch Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design Studio, and Giorgio M. Cassetta, were involved in the creation of Zazou. Built as a full-custom superyacht, it boasts high-luxury elements such as full custom-designed furniture, sophisticated light fixtures, a plethora of precious woods and marbles, and even bespoke handles and pulls for cabinets and drawers.
Zazou also spoils those onboard with a lavish 5-meter-long (16 feet) infinity swimming pool, located on the spacious sun deck. So spacious that it includes a gym, a pantry, a bathroom, and a table that’s big enough for 10 people. In the evening, it “magically” turns into an open-air cinema.
The living area on the main deck can also turn into a cinema, and there’s a massage room on the upper deck. As you would expect, the owner’s suite is a spectacular apartment in its own right, including a lounge area and a private balcony.
Unlike other wealthy yacht owners, this billionaire isn’t “sharing” his new toy with others, not yet at least - for now, Zazou is enjoyed in total privacy.
