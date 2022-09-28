Italian Beauty Mogul’s Luxury Toy Is a Limited-Edition Superyacht Made for Pure Pleasure

Some yachts claim to have the greatest performance and the most innovative propulsion systems. Others proudly show off their rugged hulls that can reach the most remote destinations, after long journeys. But yachts such as Ventum Maris don’t feel the need to demonstrate anything. They are luxury toys in the purest sense of the word, built just for fun and pleasure.
Dario Ferrari is one of the most reputable names in the industry of feminine beauty. His company, Intercos Group, was founded in the ‘70s, in a location that’s just minutes away from Milan. Today, the company is one of the biggest cosmetics producers in the world, and Ferrari – an influential millionaire. He’s also the alleged owner of one of the most stylish superyachts that can be chartered.
Launched as part of the Limited Edition Amels 212 series, Ventum Maris was designed by two of the most iconic names in the industry – Tim Heywood and Andrew Winch. Although more than ten years have passed since then, the 213-footer (64.7 meters) is still as good as new. Not only was it refitted a few years ago, but it was also packed with the latest amenities, including an extensive selection of premium water toys.
Fitted with Caterpillar engines and stabilizers for both at anchor and when it’s traveling, Ventum Maris comfortably cruises at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) allowing those onboard to enjoy all the entertainment options that are available. And there’s plenty of them, including a cinema under the stars, a contra-flow swimming pool and a jacuzzi, plus a fully-equipped gym and a steam room.
The guests are also surrounded by spectacular views throughout, whether they’re relaxing in the bridge deck sky lounge, hanging out in the main salon, or dining in the dedicated area. Up to 12 people can be accommodated onboard, thanks to seven luxurious cabins and lavish master suite with its own salon.
The cost of all that? Somewhere around $550,000 per week, depending on the season. More details are available at Edmiston.
