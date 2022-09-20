Prelude Explorer Yacht Concept Is Designed Like a Luxury Penthouse on Water

The 262-foot (80-meter) explorer yacht concept is the third model in Aberdoni’s series of independently designed yachts. It features a modern, minimalist profile with sleek lines and imposing dimensions, and its design is focused on providing an improved onboard experience by leveraging every bit of space to create open living areas.
Just like the designer’s previous concepts, Posterity and Dust, the new Prelude superyacht is characterized by generous open deck spaces that facilitate a seamless connection between foredeck and aft decks.
At the same time, Prelude is packed with standout features that make it unique. For instance, the large toy garages one could normally find on explorer yachts have been replaced by wide-ranging open living areas, thus shifting the focus from exploring the surrounding ocean to exploring the yacht itself.
“We’ve seen now how often owners choose to have a support vessel carrying all types of toys instead of taking space from their own yacht. When it comes to explorer yachts, the amount of space those items take is very large and could be replaced to provide extra living areas and more comfort to the guests,” Jay Aberdoni explained.
The main glass entrance and sliding panels welcome guests into a spacious lounge area. The surrounding glass structure gives the sensation of open space and closeness to the sea. Just imagine the breathtaking views you could take in once the night falls.
The interior design of the beach house, as Aberdoni prefers to call it, boasts a Scandinavian style dominated by a white color palette to “bring peace to your senses.”
All of the above are quite exciting features for an explorer, but the actual cherry on top of Prelude can be found on the upper deck. We’re talking about a huge glass-bottomed swimming pool that reflects the movement of the waves on the main deck’s dining area below it. The dining and lounge area are fitted with undulated wooden stripes that mimic the shape of waves, creating a dazzling optical illusion for those seated at the dining table.
remarkable features doesn’t end here, though. The vessel also has a multipurpose touch-and-go helipad that doubles as another outdoor lounge once the aircraft lifts in the air. It is equipped with a foldable glass rail that permits an obstacle-free landing.
Once transformed into a lounge area, this space could be used for different events but seems to be ideal for entertaining, with guests able to gather around an exquisite twisting fire pit, whose design was inspired by flowers.
To keep in line with the overall minimalist outline, Aberdoni also switched the outdoor hardtops for tension shades supported by carbon pillars.
Overall, the vessel would offer accommodation to up to 12 guests across six cabins, as well as 18 crew members. The owner’s suite is located on the upper deck and features a foldable balcony that serves as a private owner’s lounge.
A luxe superyacht wouldn’t be complete without a Jacuzzi, though, so Prelude also boasts one at the bow, accompanied by sun pads with foldable sun shades where the guests can relax and enjoy uninterrupted views of the ocean.
A pirate flag, a distinctive feature present on all yachts designed by Jay Aberdoni, is also present at Prelude’s stern. “I adopted it a long time ago as a subtle signature that is always present in my work! That will always be one way to know a yacht is designed by me,” says the designer.
Just like the designer’s previous concepts, Posterity and Dust, the new Prelude superyacht is characterized by generous open deck spaces that facilitate a seamless connection between foredeck and aft decks.
At the same time, Prelude is packed with standout features that make it unique. For instance, the large toy garages one could normally find on explorer yachts have been replaced by wide-ranging open living areas, thus shifting the focus from exploring the surrounding ocean to exploring the yacht itself.
“We’ve seen now how often owners choose to have a support vessel carrying all types of toys instead of taking space from their own yacht. When it comes to explorer yachts, the amount of space those items take is very large and could be replaced to provide extra living areas and more comfort to the guests,” Jay Aberdoni explained.
The main glass entrance and sliding panels welcome guests into a spacious lounge area. The surrounding glass structure gives the sensation of open space and closeness to the sea. Just imagine the breathtaking views you could take in once the night falls.
The interior design of the beach house, as Aberdoni prefers to call it, boasts a Scandinavian style dominated by a white color palette to “bring peace to your senses.”
All of the above are quite exciting features for an explorer, but the actual cherry on top of Prelude can be found on the upper deck. We’re talking about a huge glass-bottomed swimming pool that reflects the movement of the waves on the main deck’s dining area below it. The dining and lounge area are fitted with undulated wooden stripes that mimic the shape of waves, creating a dazzling optical illusion for those seated at the dining table.
remarkable features doesn’t end here, though. The vessel also has a multipurpose touch-and-go helipad that doubles as another outdoor lounge once the aircraft lifts in the air. It is equipped with a foldable glass rail that permits an obstacle-free landing.
Once transformed into a lounge area, this space could be used for different events but seems to be ideal for entertaining, with guests able to gather around an exquisite twisting fire pit, whose design was inspired by flowers.
To keep in line with the overall minimalist outline, Aberdoni also switched the outdoor hardtops for tension shades supported by carbon pillars.
Overall, the vessel would offer accommodation to up to 12 guests across six cabins, as well as 18 crew members. The owner’s suite is located on the upper deck and features a foldable balcony that serves as a private owner’s lounge.
A luxe superyacht wouldn’t be complete without a Jacuzzi, though, so Prelude also boasts one at the bow, accompanied by sun pads with foldable sun shades where the guests can relax and enjoy uninterrupted views of the ocean.
A pirate flag, a distinctive feature present on all yachts designed by Jay Aberdoni, is also present at Prelude’s stern. “I adopted it a long time ago as a subtle signature that is always present in my work! That will always be one way to know a yacht is designed by me,” says the designer.