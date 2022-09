Beiderbeck Unveils New Hybrid Catamaran Concept at Cannes Yachting Festival

With more than 30 years of experience in naval architecture, custom exterior design, and luxurious interiors, Beiderbeck is known in the yachting industry for creating large production high-end superyachts, both sail and power.The catamaran concept you see here will combine the perks of sailing with the comfort offered by motor yachts. According to the shipbuilder, the unusually-shaped vessel will have four foldable rigid wings that will also function as solar panels. These, in concert with a conventional diesel-electric propulsion system, will serve to power the behemoth.As for the hotel load, this will take power from both the solar panels and a hydrogen generator and methanol reformer. In total, up to 1,500 square meters of solar panels can be installed on board.“We estimate a reduction of fuel consumption and CO² output of up to 50 percent compared to a standard motor yacht of the same size and comfort,” declared a representative of the German builder.The conceptual catamaran measures 345 feet (105 meters) in length, with a beam of 323 square feet (30 square meters), providing enough space for the perfect combination of exploration and entertainment.Amenities set to be included in the build range from a beach club with spa and wellness area to a swim platform, a helicopter landing pad, and a hangar. On the main deck aft, the yacht will also feature a pool measuring 52.5 by 16.4 feet (16 by 5 meters).In terms of accommodation, the catamaran will feature five staterooms and a spacious owner’s suite, allowing for up to 14 guests to join the owner on their sea adventures. Additional cabins will accommodate a crew of 36. There is also a garage opening up between the two hulls for tenders and other toys.Unfortunately, not many renderings of this concept have been unveiled by Beiderbeck Designs , but considering the studio’s expertise and wide-ranging portfolio, we expect it to turn into an excellent multi-hulled watercraft.