New Renders Reveal Sleek Design and Timeless Luxury on Wally Yachts' Wallywind130 and 150

Yachts of all shapes and sizes are considered a symbol of status and wealth, opulence and luxury, but that is just part of their appeal. They are also focused on relaxing, socializing, and enjoying the freedom of the open sea.
That is exactly what Wally is focusing on with their new sailing yachts. The new renders released for their Wallywind130 and Wallywind150 prove they are taking this into consideration when creating every aspect of their yachts. They depict a stylish and clean design, free of clutter, for which the company is well known. The use of natural materials and expensive woods throughout also adds to the relaxed and airy feeling.
The iconic Wally features like the raised saloon, terrace-on-the-sea, and high bulwarks flanking the cockpit are still present, allowing for a great social experience. The terrace smoothly flows into the saloon and then the cockpit with no change in level. Those three social zones take up over a third of the ship’s length and showcase the attention placed on human interaction by Wally.
The interior is also focused on the people aboard the sailing yacht, with the tender garage on the Wallywind150 doubling as a guest area that can be converted into a dining area or lounge. However, this is not the only room with a double purpose. The forward TV and playroom can be converted into a fifth cabin, providing space for kids or a nanny, once again showing the focus on socializing, be it between children or adults.
When it comes to the owner, he also gets a choice of cabin, with options to place it forward or right aft on the Wallywind130. Of course, choosing the aft space allows for a much larger master suite due to the wider beam. The increase in size brings with it a private lounge as well as two separate bathrooms. The 150, on the other hand, only allows for the owner’s room to be placed aft, offering access to a private owner’s deck, which can be left open to provide al-fresco living. With the vessel itself being larger, the cabin on the 150 also benefits from the addition of a private office and walk-in wardrobes.
Performance has not been neglected either, with Wally Managing Director Stefano de Vivo comparing them to Grand Turismo cars and saying they are as fast as they are comfortable. The carbon composite hull, retractable keel, and twin rudder also provide a perfect mix. This sailing yacht can do it all from cruising around the world and exploring shallow waters to experiencing its racing capabilities and maneuverability.
