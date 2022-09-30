The Real Nautilus Can Turn From a Yacht Into a Submarine, Better Than Jules Verne Imagined

There are plenty of yachts and even superyachts out there, but for some people, merely sailing or motoring on the open sea is not enough.
That is why a Dutch company called U-Boat Worx, which specializes in submersibles, unveiled a breathtaking concept at the Monaco Yacht Show. I am talking about a 123 feet (37.5-meter) superyacht that is capable of going under the surface. Actually, that is an understatement, as it has a depth rating in excess of 200 meters (656 ft).
If you were a Joules Verne fan as a child and you have become rich in the meantime, this is the perfect occasion to become captain Nemo and relive 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea because this concept is named Nautilus. Well, that might be a bit of an exaggeration as you will not be able to go as far or as fast underwater as the book version. The real-life Nautilus will be moving at a walking pace of just 4 knots (4.6 mph / 7.4 kph) submerged compared to the 43 knots (50mph / 80 kph) achieved by Jules Verne’s fictional submarine. Neither will it say submerged for as long as it can only do a maximum of four days at a time, limited to just 6 hours at cruising speed.
However, the submersible yacht has got it where it counts. There are a plethora of 13 feet across (4-meter) circular windows in the 538 square feet (50-square-meter) dining area that allow for an unrivaled view of the aquamarine life and underwater panorama. You will also be able to host a few of your friends to share the experience, as the Nautilus has a master cabin along with four additional cabins. However, the design is flexible to the owner’s specifications.
But what would a submarine be if it did not allow you to scuba dive? Well, for that specific reason, Nautilus is home to Aronnax. No, not the professor from Jules Verne’s book, but a tender situated under the aft deck that can take five scuba divers underwater to their diving spot of choice.
But this is a yacht as well, one that has a 21 feet (6.5-mete) draft and is capable of going at 9 knots (10.3 mph / 16.7 kph) when cruising. Of course, it also has all the amenities of a more conventional vessel. There is a sizeable sundeck with a freshwater pool, bar, and al-fresco dining area. Just don’t forget to retract it when you decide to explore the not-so-deep sea.
With all the cool and innovative aspects the Nautilus brings, it is safe to say that if this concept ever becomes reality, the world of yachting will never be the same again.
