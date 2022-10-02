This Mercedes Sprinter Was Transformed Into a Tiny Home for a Couple and Their Dog

More and more people looking for an alternative to owning a house without having to spend a fortune. Meet Lovell and Paris, a couple that enjoys the van life and built their own tiny home in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Stepping inside, we are greeted by a young-looking aesthetic thanks to the RGB LED lights illuminating the lounge area. Two car seats serve as dining chairs and also as a podcast space. Behind them, we find a projector that is not yet fully working. A big mirror makes this dining/living/working area a place to get ready before going out. To make this space homier, a shelf with nice-smelling incense and sage was added as a decoration. Finally, they installed nine security cameras, inside and outside, for safety reasons and to take care of their dog, Rosie.
Although the campervan is relatively small, many storage places were built to help with space management. A closet that also conceals the shower and the toilet takes up most of the space on one side of the kitchen. Since the shower is not protected by anything, a curtain can be attached to the cabinets with magnets and transformed into a shower cabin. The small closet is packed with their clothes and a foldable ironing board that is mounted on its door.
The kitchen has a two-burner stove that can be covered when no one is using it and an air fryer for versatility. A big sink with 25 gallons (95-liters) water tank was also added to make the kitchen functional.
Since this tiny home is off-grid, two solar panels were mounted on top of the van in addition to a 7.5 kW diesel generator connected to a Cummins Onan control panel. Both the generator and the Thermomate hot water heater are powered by a 23 gallons (87-liter) fuel tank.
The bedroom has a double bed and a “his & hers” closet above. A skylight allows you to enjoy either the sunshine or the night sky. The centerpiece is a tiny fridge, and freezer combo under the bed, as weird as that sounds. Since this tiny home is a vehicle, a Max Air Fan Deluxe was added to help cool it down in the summer. It’s smart, too, with a sensor-controlled cover that protects the fan when it rains.
This campervan is something that could inspire and encourage some of us to change our way of living. With improvements to tiny homes being made every day, adventurous people can take traveling to the next level.
Although the campervan is relatively small, many storage places were built to help with space management. A closet that also conceals the shower and the toilet takes up most of the space on one side of the kitchen. Since the shower is not protected by anything, a curtain can be attached to the cabinets with magnets and transformed into a shower cabin. The small closet is packed with their clothes and a foldable ironing board that is mounted on its door.
The kitchen has a two-burner stove that can be covered when no one is using it and an air fryer for versatility. A big sink with 25 gallons (95-liters) water tank was also added to make the kitchen functional.
Since this tiny home is off-grid, two solar panels were mounted on top of the van in addition to a 7.5 kW diesel generator connected to a Cummins Onan control panel. Both the generator and the Thermomate hot water heater are powered by a 23 gallons (87-liter) fuel tank.
The bedroom has a double bed and a “his & hers” closet above. A skylight allows you to enjoy either the sunshine or the night sky. The centerpiece is a tiny fridge, and freezer combo under the bed, as weird as that sounds. Since this tiny home is a vehicle, a Max Air Fan Deluxe was added to help cool it down in the summer. It’s smart, too, with a sensor-controlled cover that protects the fan when it rains.
This campervan is something that could inspire and encourage some of us to change our way of living. With improvements to tiny homes being made every day, adventurous people can take traveling to the next level.