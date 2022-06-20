Doodle House Is a Pet-Friendly Tiny Home That Feels Like a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

Who said tiny homes have to feel overwhelmingly cramped? There are some mobile habitats out there that have incredible interior space. Take this tiny house, for example. Designed for its owners and two adorable Goldendoodles, this spacious model feels like both puppy and human paradise on wheels.
Living with a furry friend in a tiny home can be challenging since these dwellings don't offer as much space as traditional homes. But there are some models like this one that come with enough room for everyone, including the four-legged company.
Called the Doodle House, this tiny is the latest creation built by Florida-based Movable Roots. This home is a park model that sits on a custom four-axle trailer. It measures 36 ft (11 meters) in length, and it's 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide). As for the overall interior space that it has to offer, well, the Doodle House pushes the boundaries of tiny living.
With the loft, it provides a total of 440 sq ft (41 sq meters) of living space, which is more than enough for its owners and their adorable Goldendoodles Murphy and Jordy. The clients started their tiny journey a while back when they decided to live full-time in an RV. But recently, they wanted something bigger that felt more homey. The Doodle House not only matches their needs but, at the same time, it provides the freedom usually associated with an RV.
The first thing you're going to notice when you step inside this tiny is the incredible U-shaped kitchen. This spacious area is equipped with a large sink, a four-burner induction cooktop with a custom-built hood vent, an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. It includes numerous drawers, cabinets, and cupboards as well. Next to the kitchen, friends and family will be able to relax on a large sofa and watch the 65-inch flat-screen TV.
The bathroom is another space designed for relaxation. It has a spa-like feel since it features a generous jacuzzi tub and a beautiful vanity. It includes a stackable washer/dryer, a sink, and a standard flush toilet as well.
Just like the rest of this home, the master bedroom is also spacious. There's room for a king-size bed, a dresser, and nightstands. It also has a unique closet with a clever design that maximizes both function and style. The closet has two areas that owners can reach from the main floor, as well as some extra storage space that can be accessed via a custom ladder.
The bedroom's floor was raised a bit so that the home could include a custom 90-sq-ft (8-sq-meter) "garage" that can be opened from the outside. There, owners can put away bigger items. They could also turn this area into a comfortable space for Murphy and Jordy.
For all of this, the Doodle House starts at $190,000. You can check the clip down below to see what this tiny home has to offer.
