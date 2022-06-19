The Fox Tiny Home Proves There's Room for Luxury Where It Really Matters

This tiny house was designed by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a renowned builder based out of Columbus, Ohio. MTL has built over the years stunning mobile habitats around the idea that small doesn't necessarily mean lack of comfort.
The Fox follows the same pattern. Based on a triple-axle trailer, this dwelling measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length and 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). At first glance, it might not seem like a tiny that would stand out, but this home on wheels comes with the charm of a fully-fledged house.
The exterior is simple, with LP lapped smart siding and a steel roof. However, the inside is where the magic happens. Custom-designed for its owner Kimber, the Fox has a feature-packed modern interior. The MTL team built the house around the customer's needs.
Kimber wanted to have big space all over the house – a full-size gourmet kitchen, a generous bathroom equipped with all the necessities, and an empty living room where she could place her recliner to watch the TV in comfort.
It also has several custom cabinets, white quartz countertops, and numerous drawers. And if that's not enough, on the opposite side is a small bookshelf and a staircase with built-in storage that leads to the loft (yes, this home also features a loft that extends the overall living space).
Next to the kitchen is the bathroom, which gets separated from the rest of the house via a custom sliding barn door. This area is surprisingly spacious for a tiny. There's a walk-in shower with a glass door, a vanity, a standard flush toilet, and an open cabinet for storage.
Plus, right outside the door, next to the kitchen, are even more shelves positioned atop a stackable washer and dryer. Above the bathroom is the aforementioned loft. That's where the master bedroom is. This area has enough room for a queen-size mattress, along with two small nightstands. Like the rest of the home, the loft is also bathed by natural light.
Keep in mind that these are luxury tiny homes, so the cost is not so "tiny." You can change the appliances and furniture, as well as the finishes, if you want to. Owners can also choose to live off the grid and add a solar power package too, which is an extra $20,000.
If you’re interested in one of MTL’s tinies or want to have something similar to the Fox, you can check out their Quote Builder. It allows you to create your own model and get a price for it.To get a better look at the Fox, you can check out the clip down below.
