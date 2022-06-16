Liberty Is a Tiny Home With a Big Front Porch That Pushes the Limits of Small Living

Tiny houses come in all shapes and forms. Some models are truly small, with room for only two people. Others are designed for growing families and offer more square footage. But regardless of their size, they have one thing in common: they allow owners to reduce their cost of living.
Recently, Joey Nelson from Park Model Homes gave a tour of one of the company's popular units. Called Liberty, this tiny home is on the bigger side. It's a park model that sits on a four-axle trailer and measures 43 ft (13.1 meters) in length. It's also 12 ft (3.6 meters) wide and comes with 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of living space.
To that is added a beautiful 8-foot (2.4-meter) front porch, which counts as bonus square footage to the already spacious interior. Once you open the sliding glass door, you're welcomed by a modern interior that really doesn't feel much different from the one you'd see in a regular-sized house.
The first thing you're going to notice is the beautiful open-style kitchen, which comes with all the necessary appliances. It includes a double sink, a full-size refrigerator, a four-burner cooktop with an oven, and a convection microwave. It's also equipped with a generous pantry with adjustable shelves, as well as plenty of cabinets and drawers for storage. A countertop with space for three bar stools completes the whole area.
Right next to the entry is the living room, which features an electric fireplace and entertainment center. There's room for a coffee table and a couch. A few steps ahead is a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in shower, three medicine cabinets, a round sink, and a toilet. In front of it is a stackable washer and dryer.
At the rear is a bedroom, which has extra headroom provided by the drop-down floor. The bedroom has a queen-size bed with cabinets above and two bookshelves on each side. Next to the bed are his and her cabinets as well as several drawers.
And if that's not enough, the staircase that leads to the loft also comes with built-in storage. The loft is incredibly spacious, and it can be turned either into another bedroom or an office, depending on the owner's preferences.
Park Model Homes doesn't offer a price for Liberty. That's because each unit can be customized to fit the different needs of the future tiny home owners. Check out the video down below to see what this spacious model is all about.
