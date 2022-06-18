autoevolution
Pacific Harmony Is a Tiny Home That Maximizes Space, Has an Adorable Front Porch
Although tiny homes on wheels come with less square footage, they include smart design solutions that allow dwellers to use every inch of the house. One such tiny is Pacific Harmony. With a small front porch and a flexible interior that can comfortably sleep four people, this 28-foot home doesn’t feel small at all.

Pacific Harmony was designed by Handcrafted Movement, a builder based in Portland, Oregon. The company has been constructing tiny homes for clients for more than a decade. Each one of the models created looks like a shrunken version of a luxury regular-size house. They have minimalist interiors that maximize both function and style.

That’s the case of Pacific Harmony as well. Built on a triple axle trailer, this tiny home measures 28 ft (8.5 meters ) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft (2.5-meter) wide. On the outside, it includes cedar accent elements and white exterior paint that nicely contrasts a black metal roof. Right in the center of this tiny home is a small front porch that has enough room for a table and two chairs, allowing owners to enjoy the fresh breeze.

Once you step inside, you’re welcomed by a modern interior with a spacious loft. Next to the entry is a cozy living room that features a large couch placed in front of a 40-inch TV. This area is filled with natural light, and it has numerous shelves, which are ideal for storage.

Separated from the living room is a flexible room that can be used as an office or dining space. The images provided by Handcrafted Movement show that it can easily fit a folding table for three. It can also be turned into a bedroom since it comes with a space-saving murphy bed. The builder included curtains that can be used as a room divider, offering more privacy.

A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a sink, a four-burner LP gas range, an exterior vented hood fan with LED lighting, and a full-size refrigerator. There’s also a breakfast bar that has space for three bar stools and several cabinets and closets for storage.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. It’s equipped with a generous neo-angle shower, a flush toilet, and a nice vanity with a vessel sink. It also has built-in storage space and space for a washer/dryer combo unit.
Right above this area is the loft, which can be accessed via a ladder made from salvaged walnut. This area has enough room for a queen-size bed and two nightstands. You could fit a small dresser as well. The company also included various hanging rods throughout the home with capacity for 40 hangers.

Other features included are two electric wall heaters with thermostats and a ductless mini split AC. The flexible interior of this tiny allows it to be used as a permanent home for a family of three or a guest house. It can even function as an extension of a regular-sized home, depending on the owner’s needs.

Unfortunately, Handcrafted Movement doesn’t offer a price for Pacific Harmony. But it’s worth mentioning that the builder’s constructions usually range between $114,000 and $150,000. It’s not a “tiny” price by any means, but it’s move-in ready, and there are no additional costs. All you need to bring with you is your personal belongings.

The company says that they are not taking any orders for now since they “are fully booked with projects for the foreseeable future.” But you can still take inspiration from the design of Pacific Harmony or any other turnkey models on their website.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

