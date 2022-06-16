Sunny Red Lifeguard Stand Tiny House Is the Definition of Summer Mood

Like an army of ants, tiny homes are taking over not just the housing market, but also the hospitality industry. More and more people prefer to spend their vacations in a cozy tiny house instead of a hotel room. This beach-themed model looks like the perfect choice for a summer vacation.
A few years ago, a vacation rental investor partially turned an RV park dating from the 1940s into a unique tiny house resort. It was Jeremy Ricci, and he was inspired by Derek Diedricksen, the host of two HGTV series dedicated to tiny houses. Today, this lovely tiny house paradise in Siesta Key, Florida, includes several separate dwellings, each with its own charming theme.
According to Axios Tampa Bay, Tiny House Siesta is attractive even for those who aren’t big fans of tiny homes, and it certainly offers something much more unique than a boring hotel room.
One of the most popular themed houses at Tiny House Siesta is called Red Lifeguard Stand. As you would imagine, it stands out due to its bright red color scheme and lifeguard-inspired interior decor that’s also great for taking some cool photos.
Sitting close to the beach, Red Lifeguard Stand can accommodate up to five guests, thanks to its two queen-sized beds and a convertible couch in the living room. The kitchen is small, but well-equipped, including an induction stove top, so that guests can cook their own meals using fresh local ingredients.
The cozy living room, displaying what Tiny House Siesta calls “beach-kitsch” includes a flat-screen TV. But guests would probably prefer spending more time on the patio, under the umbrella, where there’s enough room for four.
The beds are placed on opposite sides of the house, and are accessible either by both stairs and a ladder. There’s also a full-size bathroom, and the numerous screened windows keep the cheerful house well-ventilated and luminous, while also keeping bugs away.
Those who want to try out living in a fun and quirky tiny house by the beach can find out more about pricing and availability over at Tiny House Vacation.
According to Axios Tampa Bay, Tiny House Siesta is attractive even for those who aren’t big fans of tiny homes, and it certainly offers something much more unique than a boring hotel room.
One of the most popular themed houses at Tiny House Siesta is called Red Lifeguard Stand. As you would imagine, it stands out due to its bright red color scheme and lifeguard-inspired interior decor that’s also great for taking some cool photos.
Sitting close to the beach, Red Lifeguard Stand can accommodate up to five guests, thanks to its two queen-sized beds and a convertible couch in the living room. The kitchen is small, but well-equipped, including an induction stove top, so that guests can cook their own meals using fresh local ingredients.
The cozy living room, displaying what Tiny House Siesta calls “beach-kitsch” includes a flat-screen TV. But guests would probably prefer spending more time on the patio, under the umbrella, where there’s enough room for four.
The beds are placed on opposite sides of the house, and are accessible either by both stairs and a ladder. There’s also a full-size bathroom, and the numerous screened windows keep the cheerful house well-ventilated and luminous, while also keeping bugs away.
Those who want to try out living in a fun and quirky tiny house by the beach can find out more about pricing and availability over at Tiny House Vacation.