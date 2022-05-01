Light-Filled Tiny Home Catalina Has a Bold Exterior and a Luxurious Interior

This is the most recent model built by the skilled team from Modern Tiny Living, an Ohio-based builder that has been creating small mobile habitats for those who want something roadworthy that would stand the test of time.
Catalina is a luxurious home on wheels that includes a ton of features, pushing the boundaries of tiny living. It has a master bedroom, an open-concept kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, and a large loft. Built on a triple axle trailer, this house measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length. The builder hasn’t specified its width yet, but the interior seems to be pretty spacious for a tiny.
Let’s look at its exterior first. This home comes with a two-tone black and natural finish that makes it look elegant. It also has a glass front door, big windows, and a skylight that allows natural light to bathe the inside.
It also has a breakfast bar that adds counter space in the kitchen. One interesting feature is that this breakfast bar is positioned in front of large folding windows, allowing the owners to enjoy the fresh air and get closer to nature.
At the rear, Catalina has a luxurious full bath. There, the occupants can have a “spa-like experience” thanks to the modern bathtub and shower, which are surrounded by custom decorative tiling. In addition to the lovely tub and shower, you’ll also find towel hooks and linen racks, a washer/dryer combo unit, a vanity, a composting toilet, and lots of counter space.
At the opposite end is the bedroom that gets separated from the rest of the house via a sliding door (also in green to match the aesthetic). It’s a compact room but has some storage space and a large window next to the bed. Plus, there’s also a mirror placed above the bed and some free-floating shelves.
More details are expected to follow regarding Catalina’s specifications. But the company has recently posted a one-minute walkthrough video in which an AC unit can be seen, so Catalina includes that as well.
Since it’s a luxury home on wheels, Catalina marks a higher score on the affordability scale. For this specific dwelling that includes all the features mentioned above, you’d have to dig for $120,000. But it’s important to note that the base price for this house starts at $89,000.
Depending on the materials, appliances, finishes, and overall degree of customization, prices can differ. Of course, like any other build from Modern Tiny Living, you can also opt to live off-the-grid. But that will cost you around $20,000 more for the solar system. Plus, you’ll have to pay attention to which appliances you’re choosing. You can take a look at the clip down below to see what this luxurious tiny home is about.
