Lovely Tiny House Built by a Young Family Demonstrates the Art of Simplicity

Downsizing is a compromise only when considering our limiting beliefs about space and how much of it is needed for comfortable living. In all other aspects, it can be just as satisfying, if not more, than going down the conventional housing path. Case in point – Rasa, one of the models built by a young family who turned their passion for tiny living into a flourishing business.
Many people feel right at home in tine houses and want to live there forever, while others see them as a great transition option on their way to conventional living. Either way, the great flexibility of these alternative dwellings is confirmed.
A young couple in Florida, with two children, lived in a tiny home and then started building them for other people. “To simplify does not mean to minimize” is the philosophy behind the Simplify Further brand, reflected in tiny homes with a subtle Oriental flavor.
Rasa is one of the brand’s smallest models. Measuring only 20 x 8 feet (6 x 2.4 meters) this micro house still has enough room for two loft bedrooms. Built on a double-axel 7,000 lbs (3,175 kh) trailer, Rasa manages to squeeze a well-equipped kitchen and a bathroom, in addition to the two lofts, onto its limited surface, unfolding over 240 square feet (22.2 square meters).
Luminous and airy, this minimalist home features 100% waterproof laminate flooring throughout, including the lofts, and generous windows. Of course, everything had to be smaller, considering how tiny the place is. The kitchen has a mini fridge, the bathroom includes a mini vanity sink, and the two lofts can only fit queen-sized beds, leaving no room for anything else. But access to each of them is provided through a sturdy fixed ladder.
There’s also enough room for a cozy living area, which the future owners can decorate as they wish, and choose the type of couch they’d prefer. The bright and minimalist Rasa is available for order, with pricing starting at $45,000.
