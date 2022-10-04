Rusty and Old on the Outside, Historic Train Caboose Is a Surprisingly Stylish Tiny Home

If folks can turn ambulances or army trucks into welcoming mobile homes, couldn’t they do the same with old train cars? Yes, they can. Instead of abandoning these cabooses with a historic value, some people had enough creativity and will power to give them a second life, by revamping their interiors. In this particular case, the result is as good, if not better, than tiny houses built from scratch.
The contrast between this train caboose’s rusty, unmodified exterior, and its stylish, colorful interior is truly striking and one of its most impressive features. Sitting in Idaho, in what was once the Menan Produce Rail Yard, this train car used to be part of the Western Pacific (WP).
WP was established in the 19th century, and contributed to the westernmost section of the first Transcontinental Railroad. It reappeared in 1903, and operated until 1982, when it became a part of the Union Pacific Railroad.
Although it looks unchanged on the outside, this WP 434 train caboose built in 1955 is now a gorgeous tiny house. The open-floor plan was ingeniously used to provide all the amenities of a modern mobile home.
As soon as you walk in, you are greeted by a cool dining bar, while mini bunk beds (smaller than conventional twin beds) are waiting on the other side. Rail-inspired art, train books, and even train toys, were carefully added to this area. Kids would surely be excited to try out these unusual beds still reminding us of rail adventures of a bygone era.
The kitchen comes next, and it’s packed with everything a family would need for great dinners. A generous, colorful velvet couch takes center stage in the living room area, with windows on both sides. The discretely-placed bathroom is also equipped with all the basics, while the master bedroom is remarkably beautiful and well-decorated for an alternative dwelling
There’s even an extra perk – from the bedroom, guests have access to a lovely patio with ambient lighting, perfect for outdoors dining and grilling.
Luckily, this gorgeous train caboose tiny home is open to everyone. Its owners are offering it for rent, through Airbnb. Anyone can get inspired by this piece of history revealing an elegant and fun tiny home on the inside.
WP was established in the 19th century, and contributed to the westernmost section of the first Transcontinental Railroad. It reappeared in 1903, and operated until 1982, when it became a part of the Union Pacific Railroad.
Although it looks unchanged on the outside, this WP 434 train caboose built in 1955 is now a gorgeous tiny house. The open-floor plan was ingeniously used to provide all the amenities of a modern mobile home.
As soon as you walk in, you are greeted by a cool dining bar, while mini bunk beds (smaller than conventional twin beds) are waiting on the other side. Rail-inspired art, train books, and even train toys, were carefully added to this area. Kids would surely be excited to try out these unusual beds still reminding us of rail adventures of a bygone era.
The kitchen comes next, and it’s packed with everything a family would need for great dinners. A generous, colorful velvet couch takes center stage in the living room area, with windows on both sides. The discretely-placed bathroom is also equipped with all the basics, while the master bedroom is remarkably beautiful and well-decorated for an alternative dwelling
There’s even an extra perk – from the bedroom, guests have access to a lovely patio with ambient lighting, perfect for outdoors dining and grilling.
Luckily, this gorgeous train caboose tiny home is open to everyone. Its owners are offering it for rent, through Airbnb. Anyone can get inspired by this piece of history revealing an elegant and fun tiny home on the inside.