Rustic-Looking World War II Train Car Reveals a Surprisingly Welcoming Living Space

In the world of tiny homes, industrial containers have basically been reinvented. Somewhat similar in shape, but with a much richer history, vintage train cars are also becoming increasingly popular as quirky living spaces. The ingenious Platform1346 proves it.
You don’t need to be a fan of railroad history to be able to appreciate the unique nostalgic charm of an old train car that goes back to the World War II. This former troop train kitchen car in Maryville, Tennessee, was scooped up by its owners in Florida, at a military surplus auction, and converted into a special tiny house.
The cleverest thing about Platform1346 is that its vintage appearance and historic spirit were seamlessly blended with the cozy amenities of a modern house. On the outside, the military green paint and the rusty accents make it seem like just a rugged train car, but the luminous, warm interior reveals a comfortable and versatile layout.
Several rail-inspired details also highlight its long and interesting history. According to House Digest, you can spot the sign reading “Platform,” spelled out with old metal pipes, and the railway tiles integrated into the gravel driveway. Inside, the exposed steel beam was kept, but painted in a modern gray, and cute train blueprints are used as décor items.
The open-space layout includes a surprisingly modern kitchen with an over, refrigerator, and plenty of storage space. The Platform1346 can sleep up to four guests, thanks to the sofa bed in the living area and the Murphy bed in the bedroom/office area. The use of a Murphy bed and of a foldable wooden table allow for that part of the house to become both a bedroom and an office. The small bathroom is also surprising, with both a shower and a claw-foot tub.
Add to this lovely converted WWII train car a generous wooden porch, placed on a beautiful property with a gazebo, a fire pit, and even some friendly dogs, and you’ve got the perfect tiny house retreat. More details about staying at the Platform1346 are available at Airbnb.
