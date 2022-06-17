Swarovski-Laden Prestige Yacht Makes Luxury at Sea Even More Luxurious

All yachts are a statement of wealth and are spectacular in their own right, but this customized Prestige superyacht with a Swarovski-laden interior design takes luxury to the next level.
French shipbuilder Prestige has partnered with Austrian luxe jewelry brand Swarovski on the design of a limited-edition Prestige 690 motor yacht, part of the company’s F-Line, to endow the vessel with ultra-lavish interiors.
The collaboration mixes the yacht builder’s emphasis on “Art de vivre” with the high-end luxury expertise and creativity of Swarovski.
“It has been inspiring to work and delight our customers in a partnership with Swarovski, a brand that shares with Prestige the values of craftsmanship, purposeful innovation and the relevance of offering clients a sensorial experience,” Erwin Bamps, Brand Director of Prestige, said.
The already elegant interior of the Prestige 690 is enhanced by means of Swarovski custom-crafted surfaces and inserts. Designers from both companies have worked on creating some unique Crystal Compound elements, which are made from a complex glass panel and integrate Swarovski crystals.
These tailor-made design elements are featured on the main deck living area and the owner’s stateroom and ensuite bathroom on the lower deck.
Light and space also help highlight the crystal elements, as these beautifully reflect the sunlight during the day and create a charming atmosphere in the evening. Check out the photo gallery to get an idea of what well-being looks like at sea. You'll be able to see some images of the interior without the Swarovski inserts as well, to make a comparison.
Prestige is already top of the range in the French yachting industry, but this partnership with Swarovski reinforces its positioning and puts the 690 F-line yacht model in a league of its own.
The French shipbuilder manufactures motor yachts across four lines, the F-Line (420-690), S-Line (420S-590S), X-Line (X60-X70), and a new M-Line, which will debut at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September with a power catamaran model.
The collaboration mixes the yacht builder’s emphasis on “Art de vivre” with the high-end luxury expertise and creativity of Swarovski.
“It has been inspiring to work and delight our customers in a partnership with Swarovski, a brand that shares with Prestige the values of craftsmanship, purposeful innovation and the relevance of offering clients a sensorial experience,” Erwin Bamps, Brand Director of Prestige, said.
The already elegant interior of the Prestige 690 is enhanced by means of Swarovski custom-crafted surfaces and inserts. Designers from both companies have worked on creating some unique Crystal Compound elements, which are made from a complex glass panel and integrate Swarovski crystals.
These tailor-made design elements are featured on the main deck living area and the owner’s stateroom and ensuite bathroom on the lower deck.
Light and space also help highlight the crystal elements, as these beautifully reflect the sunlight during the day and create a charming atmosphere in the evening. Check out the photo gallery to get an idea of what well-being looks like at sea. You'll be able to see some images of the interior without the Swarovski inserts as well, to make a comparison.
Prestige is already top of the range in the French yachting industry, but this partnership with Swarovski reinforces its positioning and puts the 690 F-line yacht model in a league of its own.
The French shipbuilder manufactures motor yachts across four lines, the F-Line (420-690), S-Line (420S-590S), X-Line (X60-X70), and a new M-Line, which will debut at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September with a power catamaran model.