2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Gets Advertised by Mural Art in the U.S.

In a supersaturated advertising market, art comes as a wave of fresh air to delight our eyes and spirit and not anyway, but on the New 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.
As an extension of the 'Just Right' campaign, launched few months ago with the ocassion of the first Corrola SUV, Toyota chose to promote the uniqueness of this model using the creativity of three local influencer artists. In three different cities, their mural art was transposed on the new Toyota model in order to accentuate its design and qualities, completing the idea that it is an SUV suitable for the urban environment.
Trav MSK in Los Angeles, Joseph “Sentrock” Perez in Chicago and ELLE in New York City were inspired by the vibe of their hometowns, highlighting the fact that technology and modernism intertwine with art and human essence.
Through each painting, the artists remained true to their own style, bringing reinterpretations of what the Toyota Corolla Cross stands for: boldness, versatility, and the freedom to move.
Toyota isn't the first carmaker that took art in consideration as a marketing tool. In 2007, BMW initiated a fresh form with a new advertising campaign for the 8 Series Gran Coupé, wherein the car became a canvas for an artificial intelligence-powered robot artist.
The new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross was conceived as an adventure car, an adaptable and durable SUV, as art is, has been and will be.
“From my zoomed in perspective of life in the city, it was fun to take that inspiration and translate it both onto the vehicle as well as the wall in a way the encapsulates the beauty.” - ELLE - New York City
“The inspiration for all my work is documenting how technology is pushing business out of the physical space." - Trav - Los Angeles
"Artists are able to transcend so many different social levels. We’re able to unlock a lot of those challenges with our art.” - Joseph “Sentrock” Perez - Chicago
