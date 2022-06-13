Los Angeles Architect Turns His Garage Into a Modern Tiny Home

Back in 2020, the pandemic brought out many people’s creativity when it came to their living situations. Some of them chose to make a drastic change, while others were forced to do so by circumstances. In the case of this Los Angeles-based architect and his wife, it wasn’t about switching to a mobile home, but about transforming their garage into something profitable.
More and more people are considering turning their garages into guesthouses. The official term for that is “Accessory dwelling unit” (ADU), meaning a backyard tiny house that’s typically rented out. Two years ago, architect Valery Augustin from DNA Architecture + Design, and his wife, were looking for a house with a garage. But not because they needed extra car space, but because they were determined to build an ADU.
The couple had to find a new place after the owner of their rental decided to sell, they told Dwell. In order to cope with the mortgage, the two decided to have an ADU functioning as a guesthouse next to their new home. They found a bungalow in Ladera Heights, Los Angeles, and converted the two-car garage into a beautiful, modern tiny home.
With Augustin being an architect, it made sense for him to act as the contractor for the job, which helped them save more money. According to Dwell, the transformation added up to almost $75,000, including the ADU’s framing, insulation, electrical system, furniture, and appliances.
The brand-new ADU didn’t go beyond the garage’s initial footprint, unfolding over 390 square feet (36.2 square meters). Within this small space, Augustin managed to integrate one bedroom, a bathroom, and a fully-equipped kitchen.
The garage’s original flat ceiling was turned into a vaulted one, which makes the house feel bigger, according to the owner. The opening was covered with slatted wood, except for the entry, and another opening was cut into the back, for sliding doors that connect the ADU with a private patio.
The result of this DIY project was a beautiful ADU that’s become quite popular on Airbnb, proving that transforming your garage into a backyard tiny home can be a great idea. It’s not for everyone, of course, but the idea of having a guesthouse instead of a garage seems to become increasingly attractive.
The couple had to find a new place after the owner of their rental decided to sell, they told Dwell. In order to cope with the mortgage, the two decided to have an ADU functioning as a guesthouse next to their new home. They found a bungalow in Ladera Heights, Los Angeles, and converted the two-car garage into a beautiful, modern tiny home.
With Augustin being an architect, it made sense for him to act as the contractor for the job, which helped them save more money. According to Dwell, the transformation added up to almost $75,000, including the ADU’s framing, insulation, electrical system, furniture, and appliances.
The brand-new ADU didn’t go beyond the garage’s initial footprint, unfolding over 390 square feet (36.2 square meters). Within this small space, Augustin managed to integrate one bedroom, a bathroom, and a fully-equipped kitchen.
The garage’s original flat ceiling was turned into a vaulted one, which makes the house feel bigger, according to the owner. The opening was covered with slatted wood, except for the entry, and another opening was cut into the back, for sliding doors that connect the ADU with a private patio.
The result of this DIY project was a beautiful ADU that’s become quite popular on Airbnb, proving that transforming your garage into a backyard tiny home can be a great idea. It’s not for everyone, of course, but the idea of having a guesthouse instead of a garage seems to become increasingly attractive.