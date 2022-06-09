For Under $100K, Lila Tiny Home Unlocks All the Benefits of Downsized and Mobile Living

Folks, I recently ran across a crew from out in Canada with a knack for building tiny homes capable of offering the modern human all the luxuries we have grown to love and cherish. Beyond that, each mobile habitat that Summit Tiny Homes (STH) designs and builds is suitable for living out the harsh Canadian winters and wet weather.
But, the way the Lila is built isn't what we'll be talking about today; today is all about the lifestyle you can achieve with something like this. First of all, STH is currently asking for no more than $120,000 Canadian ($95,500 American at current exchange rates) for the Lila. And while that's the "Move in Ready" option, for an extra $6,000 Canadian ($4,800 American), a few more upgrades will be dropped inside.
So, what will you be getting for this sort of cash? Well, one way I can explain things clearly is to invite you on a little journey into a week or so of living out of the Lila. Once you've received your mobile home, you'll look at a habitat set up on a steel trailer with three axles. Staring down the exterior, you'll notice cedar shake accents and Smart Panel siding. To find out exactly what Smart Panel means, you'll need to contact STH as I couldn't find this information on their website.
the interior significantly, are the countless windows tattered on both levels of the home. Why is this important? Well, it helps illuminate your home's interior with natural light, helping minimize your dependence on electrical systems. That's not to say that the Lila isn't already equipped with electrical, plumbing, and heating, but sitting around in the sun's rays is always nice. Of course, you can't drop some solar panels on this puppy for an extra cost.
As for the interior of this beauty, I want you to imagine waking up in the morning, either on the modular couch downstairs or on the queen bed in the loft. From there, you head to the kitchen to begin the ritualistic production of the day's central nervous stimulant (coffee), and with a couple of mugs brewed, the rest of Lila's inhabitants rise from their slumber and head outside on the patio you've set up; the perfect morning.
Once you've had your brew and eaten breakfast, it's time to start figuring out what to do with the day. Maybe you and your friends are the adventurous kind. Because there are two lofts available, the living room downstairs can easily be reserved for nothing more than some e-bikes or other gear like kayaks. Want to leave the living room untouched? The smaller loft is perfect for gear storage. Leave the main loft intact as there's a skylight integrated into the roof, a feature best appreciated with clear skies.
day of adventuring, you will come home famished and possibly dripping with dirt, sweat, and grime. Luckily, a fully equipped bathroom not only offers a tub, toilet, and vanity, but there is a tile wall and flooring and another window for fresh air and a view of the outside. Hands washed and stomachs growling, you all meet up in the kitchen to prepare the evening feast. Go ahead, make that pot roast, bake those potatoes, and even make a soufflé. Everything you need is at your disposal.
At the end of the day, once you've overstayed your welcome or the terrain you've been seeing has picked up a touch of dullness, just hook up your Lila to your truck, and off you go. Time to explore new lands, new terrains, and new adventures, the true magic of tiny homes and downsized living. Happy travels!
But, the way the Lila is built isn't what we'll be talking about today; today is all about the lifestyle you can achieve with something like this. First of all, STH is currently asking for no more than $120,000 Canadian ($95,500 American at current exchange rates) for the Lila. And while that's the "Move in Ready" option, for an extra $6,000 Canadian ($4,800 American), a few more upgrades will be dropped inside.
So, what will you be getting for this sort of cash? Well, one way I can explain things clearly is to invite you on a little journey into a week or so of living out of the Lila. Once you've received your mobile home, you'll look at a habitat set up on a steel trailer with three axles. Staring down the exterior, you'll notice cedar shake accents and Smart Panel siding. To find out exactly what Smart Panel means, you'll need to contact STH as I couldn't find this information on their website.
the interior significantly, are the countless windows tattered on both levels of the home. Why is this important? Well, it helps illuminate your home's interior with natural light, helping minimize your dependence on electrical systems. That's not to say that the Lila isn't already equipped with electrical, plumbing, and heating, but sitting around in the sun's rays is always nice. Of course, you can't drop some solar panels on this puppy for an extra cost.
As for the interior of this beauty, I want you to imagine waking up in the morning, either on the modular couch downstairs or on the queen bed in the loft. From there, you head to the kitchen to begin the ritualistic production of the day's central nervous stimulant (coffee), and with a couple of mugs brewed, the rest of Lila's inhabitants rise from their slumber and head outside on the patio you've set up; the perfect morning.
Once you've had your brew and eaten breakfast, it's time to start figuring out what to do with the day. Maybe you and your friends are the adventurous kind. Because there are two lofts available, the living room downstairs can easily be reserved for nothing more than some e-bikes or other gear like kayaks. Want to leave the living room untouched? The smaller loft is perfect for gear storage. Leave the main loft intact as there's a skylight integrated into the roof, a feature best appreciated with clear skies.
day of adventuring, you will come home famished and possibly dripping with dirt, sweat, and grime. Luckily, a fully equipped bathroom not only offers a tub, toilet, and vanity, but there is a tile wall and flooring and another window for fresh air and a view of the outside. Hands washed and stomachs growling, you all meet up in the kitchen to prepare the evening feast. Go ahead, make that pot roast, bake those potatoes, and even make a soufflé. Everything you need is at your disposal.
At the end of the day, once you've overstayed your welcome or the terrain you've been seeing has picked up a touch of dullness, just hook up your Lila to your truck, and off you go. Time to explore new lands, new terrains, and new adventures, the true magic of tiny homes and downsized living. Happy travels!