Young Traveler Turned a Ford Transit Van Into the Perfect Tiny Home for One

2020 was a year that changed many people’s lives. A lot of them managed to turn a potentially negative change into a fresh and bold experience that would lead them on an entirely new life path. A life path that is based on much more freedom. What’s better for that than a custom van?
Alexandria is one of the many folks who ditched conventional living for the popular van life back in 2020. She replaced her vehicle with a Ford Transit which she then turned into a cozy home. It wasn’t an easy process, but now she gets to work four hours a day from inside her van, and spend great weekends hiking and biking wherever she wants, according to Tiny House Talk.
Inside this Ford Transit, the first things you’ll notice are the relaxing, neutral color palette and the tidy, efficient layout. It was important for Alexandria to have a separate “work area” with a very tiny fold-out desk and a cozy bench, so that she wouldn’t be “hanging out on the bed all day.” Of course, this versatile desk can also be used as a dinner table or for some quick cooking.
The bench reveals an unusual fridge/freezer set-up under it, which makes it a bit taller, but it’s an ingenious solution for saving some space. At the back of the van, the bed also doubles as un unconventional ‘closet” with most of Alexandria’s clothes neatly stored under it. On the other side, that space is used for storing all of the gear. Extra storage for miscellaneous stuff is provided by the small cabinets on both sides.
Instead of an air conditioning unit, there’s a basic fan that does the job perfectly, according to the young owner. One of the most striking features of her van is the pine flat ceiling. The Ford Transit’s curve was an issue when it came to fitting those wood boards, but Alexandria spent a lot of time finding solutions for that and eventually got the beautiful, wooden ceiling that she wanted.
The kitchen area is pretty basic, since she doesn’t need more. A composting toilet and portable shower are also enough for the times when she’s on the road or in remote areas.
It seems that Alexandria focused more on the interior of her van and turning it into a welcoming and practical home on wheels. And she did a great job. You can watch a full tour of her van below.
Inside this Ford Transit, the first things you’ll notice are the relaxing, neutral color palette and the tidy, efficient layout. It was important for Alexandria to have a separate “work area” with a very tiny fold-out desk and a cozy bench, so that she wouldn’t be “hanging out on the bed all day.” Of course, this versatile desk can also be used as a dinner table or for some quick cooking.
The bench reveals an unusual fridge/freezer set-up under it, which makes it a bit taller, but it’s an ingenious solution for saving some space. At the back of the van, the bed also doubles as un unconventional ‘closet” with most of Alexandria’s clothes neatly stored under it. On the other side, that space is used for storing all of the gear. Extra storage for miscellaneous stuff is provided by the small cabinets on both sides.
Instead of an air conditioning unit, there’s a basic fan that does the job perfectly, according to the young owner. One of the most striking features of her van is the pine flat ceiling. The Ford Transit’s curve was an issue when it came to fitting those wood boards, but Alexandria spent a lot of time finding solutions for that and eventually got the beautiful, wooden ceiling that she wanted.
The kitchen area is pretty basic, since she doesn’t need more. A composting toilet and portable shower are also enough for the times when she’s on the road or in remote areas.
It seems that Alexandria focused more on the interior of her van and turning it into a welcoming and practical home on wheels. And she did a great job. You can watch a full tour of her van below.