2001 Volkswagen EuroVan Westfalia MV Weekender Is As Good as New After More Than 20 Years

The Volkswagen Transport T4 marks the engineering and production quality peak for Volkswagen. Sold as EuroVan in North America, the T4 is still considered modern by today’s standards and comes with legendary reliability. If you’re looking for a camper based on this capable van you should consider this one-owner 2001 example with Westfalia treatment on auction at Bring a Trailer.
Apart from the fact that this van looks like it just rolled off the factory floor a couple of years ago, this is also a testament to what German engineering used to be in its heydays. Compared to a T3, you’ll see big improvements in every department, both in quality and in comfort. Although T4 campers sold in North America were made with input from Winnebago, there are also examples built by Westfalia.
This 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan Westfalia MV Weekender was purchased new by the seller and it has only 62k miles (100k km) on the odometer. Both characteristics contribute to the good condition of this camper, whose Colorado Red Pearl paint and gray cloth upholstery look spotless. The Westfalia pop-top makes way for a loft bed when raised, while the flat-folding rear bench adds sleeping capacity if necessary.
What’s missing inside is the kitchenette that most of these campers feature. Instead, there’s a folding table and two rear-facing captain’s chairs. Those two are removable, so you can rearrange the cabin as you see fit. A removable 12-volt cooler also comes with the camper. What’s more important is that everything is in mint condition, and we had a hard time finding any sign of normal wear and tear inside the cabin.
The body comes with normal scratches, chips, and dings that 20 years of service bring to the table, but these should not pose any problem fixing. The 2.8-liter VR6 engine produced 201 horsepower when it was new and judging by the looks and the mileage we see no reason why it should deliver less now. The four-speed automatic sends the power to the front wheels.
Good examples of the EuroVan, especially well maintained and low mileage like this one on Bring a Trailer, are highly sought after. This became obvious after the third bidder already raised the stakes to $22,000 with seven days left to bid.
