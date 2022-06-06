Weirdly Awesome Camper Van Is Small Outside, Packs a Whole World Inside

We’ve seen quite a lot of van conversions, but none of them is quite as inviting as this 1989 Volkswagen LT45 modified in England. Unlike the usual Transporter-based campers, this one offers the amenities you’d only expect to come in a far bigger package.
The base for this camper is a Volkswagen Transporter LT45, which is a heavy-duty version of the Transporter certified to a gross vehicle weight of 4.5 tonnes (9,920 lbs). This explains the dually rear axle, which makes it very good at carrying heavy weights. Despite its rugged looks and many off-road accessories, this is not a 4x4 version of the LT45. Even so, the powerful turbodiesel engine should allow it to tackle more difficult terrains without a problem.
This looks prepared for an African safari, and it might as well do the job, although what it carries makes it better for glamping. The van has been wood-plated into a cozy cabin, offering everything you need for excellent accommodation. Looking at the van from the outside, you wouldn’t believe it packs a bathroom complete with a stand-up shower and a toilet.
The body is fitted with an extended roof, which offers a lot of space for standing up and the extensible bed underneath. The kitchen includes a four-burner stove, which should be enough to cook for a family of six, and a massive sink with a faucet. Three people can sleep inside in complete comfort thanks to the bunk bed and the extensible sofa.
The van is powered by a D24T turbodiesel, which is an inline-six, 2.4-liter engine good for 101 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. The six-digit odometer shows 262k kilometers (163k miles), which means it still has life left in it.
If you are impressed with the interior of this camper, you should keep in mind two things that might not be to your liking. The first one is obvious, being a right-hand drive vehicle. The second will get your attention if you’re a California resident. This vehicle will need to pass the emissions test before you can register it. If you’re still interested, you’ll find it on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bidder placed an offer for $15,777 two days before the auction ends.
