Weirdly Awesome Camper Van Is Small Outside, Packs a Whole World Inside

The base for this camper is a Volkswagen Transporter LT45, which is a heavy-duty version of the Transporter certified to a gross vehicle weight of 4.5 tonnes (9,920 lbs). This explains the dually rear axle, which makes it very good at carrying heavy weights. Despite its rugged looks and many off-road accessories, this is not a 4x4 version of the LT45. Even so, the powerful turbodiesel engine should allow it to tackle more difficult terrains without a problem.This looks prepared for an African safari, and it might as well do the job, although what it carries makes it better for glamping . The van has been wood-plated into a cozy cabin, offering everything you need for excellent accommodation. Looking at the van from the outside, you wouldn’t believe it packs a bathroom complete with a stand-up shower and a toilet.The body is fitted with an extended roof, which offers a lot of space for standing up and the extensible bed underneath. The kitchen includes a four-burner stove, which should be enough to cook for a family of six , and a massive sink with a faucet. Three people can sleep inside in complete comfort thanks to the bunk bed and the extensible sofa.The van is powered by a D24T turbodiesel, which is an inline-six, 2.4-liter engine good for 101 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. The six-digit odometer shows 262k kilometers (163k miles), which means it still has life left in it.If you are impressed with the interior of this camper , you should keep in mind two things that might not be to your liking. The first one is obvious, being a right-hand drive vehicle. The second will get your attention if you’re a California resident. This vehicle will need to pass the emissions test before you can register it. If you’re still interested, you’ll find it on Bring a Trailer , where the highest bidder placed an offer for $15,777 two days before the auction ends.