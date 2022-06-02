This Super Small Camper Van Can Accommodate Up to Seven Travelers

Although vans are smaller than Class A motorhomes, they still come with plenty of features and amenities. For those who want to get a taste of the van life this summer, the 2022 Coachmen Galleria might be a great option. It's a super-compact motorhome, but it can carry up to seven passengers!
The Coachmen Galleria is built on the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine, which delivers an impressive 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. It is available in four floor plans, but we're going to look at the 24Q.
Although tiny, the 24Q boasts enough interior space to "accommodate up to seven travelers comfortably." It measures 24.3 ft (7.4 meters) in length, and it's 6.9-ft (2.1-meter) wide. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it actually comes with everything one would need to live life on the road.
Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it's all about. On the outside, the RV features a 13.1-ft (3.9-meter) awning that comes in handy during hot summer days. The inside doesn't look like it offers much space, but you have to keep in mind this is a Class B motorhome we're talking about.
It has four seats at the front and a TV. Next to the cockpit area is the kitchen, which is equipped with a one-burner induction cooktop, a round sink, a convection microwave, and a small refrigerator. It also comes with a large countertop and cabinets with great storage space.
On the opposite side is the wet bath. It's compact, but it does have a small sink, a toilet, and a shower. Next to the bathroom is the wardrobe, which has a mirror on the inside. And if it doesn't offer enough space, there are more cabinets all over the motorhome where travelers can store their belongings.
At the rear are two jump seats and a sofa that can be converted into a nice bed. You can also spot a small table, along with two speakers and a second TV. Other features included are three 110W solar panels and an AC unit.
For all of this, the 2022 Coachmen Galleria 24Q starts at $233,772 MSRP, which is not a small price at all. Check out the clip down for a thorough walkthrough.
Although tiny, the 24Q boasts enough interior space to "accommodate up to seven travelers comfortably." It measures 24.3 ft (7.4 meters) in length, and it's 6.9-ft (2.1-meter) wide. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it actually comes with everything one would need to live life on the road.
Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it's all about. On the outside, the RV features a 13.1-ft (3.9-meter) awning that comes in handy during hot summer days. The inside doesn't look like it offers much space, but you have to keep in mind this is a Class B motorhome we're talking about.
It has four seats at the front and a TV. Next to the cockpit area is the kitchen, which is equipped with a one-burner induction cooktop, a round sink, a convection microwave, and a small refrigerator. It also comes with a large countertop and cabinets with great storage space.
On the opposite side is the wet bath. It's compact, but it does have a small sink, a toilet, and a shower. Next to the bathroom is the wardrobe, which has a mirror on the inside. And if it doesn't offer enough space, there are more cabinets all over the motorhome where travelers can store their belongings.
At the rear are two jump seats and a sofa that can be converted into a nice bed. You can also spot a small table, along with two speakers and a second TV. Other features included are three 110W solar panels and an AC unit.
For all of this, the 2022 Coachmen Galleria 24Q starts at $233,772 MSRP, which is not a small price at all. Check out the clip down for a thorough walkthrough.