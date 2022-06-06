This Small Class C Motorhome Boasts Incredible Exterior Storage Space

For those who like to pack a lot when traveling, this Class C motorhome might be a great choice. For 2022, Coachmen RV is presenting a compact but functional RV that features massive exterior storage space. Meet the new Cross Trail motorhome!
This RV is available in a multitude of floorplans, but we're going to focus on the Cross Trail XL 23XG. The model measures 25.1 ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it's 8.3-ft (2.5-meter) wide. It is based on the Chevrolet 4500 chassis, and it's powered by a 6.6-liter V8 engine.
Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see if this motorhome really delivers what it promises. On the outside, the Cross Trail features a 16-ft (4.8-meter) awning with LED lights, an entertainment center with TV, and massive storage space. It comes with two compartments where you can fit luggage, gear, bicycles, and much more – it's the ideal RV for travelers who love to get a taste of the outdoors.
It has no slides, and the interior is compact, but it does have everything one needs. There's a bunk over the cab with a TV and safety net. Next to the cab area is the U-shaped dinette, which has a lot of storage space as well. The table drops down to form a bed, which comes in handy when a big family decides to hit the road.
On the opposite side is the kitchen. To make up for the lack of countertop space, Coachmen put an extension right next to the sink. Elsewhere, the kitchen is equipped with a microwave, a three-burner cooktop with oven, and a generous refrigerator. There are several drawers and cabinets. Plus, you have a pantry/closet as well.
A few steps ahead is the bedroom. This area is separated from the rest of the motorhome via a privacy curtain. It has enough room for a queen-size bed and, you guessed it, more cupboards for storage. Lastly, the bathroom is located next to the bedroom, and it's surprisingly spacious. It features a nice shower, a round sink, a cabinet, and a toilet.
For all of this, this Class C motorhome starts at $112,812 MSRP. Check out the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the new Cross Trail XL 23XG.
