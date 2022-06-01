Alphavan's Gorgeous Multiroom Camper Is the First Starlink-Ready RV to Market

Although the Starlink satellite internet service seemed ideal for people on the move, it wasn’t the case, thanks to a limitation in the login system. SpaceX wanted the service to be tied to a specific location so that it wouldn’t work outside of that area. It was like SpaceX wished to take away the one feature that made Starlink unique among other internet service providers, besides the fact that it works in no-reception areas, of course.
This prevented Starlink users from taking their dishes on the road until the new Starlink for RVs arrived. This comes with a mobile roaming feature that allows access to the internet from various locations for an additional fee of $25 above the $110 for the regular service. But having internet connectivity in the most remote areas is sometimes priceless, so this is probably a godsend for digital nomads.
Despite the steeper price, the Starlink for RVs service comes with limitations. SpaceX warns it can be “de-prioritized” compared to other Starlink services in congested areas and during peak hours. Another limitation is its inability to work while in motion. SpaceX warns that attempts to use it while driving will void the equipment’s warranty. This is probably because the positioning servos on the dish will have to continually adjust toward the satellites while in motion, leading to accelerated wear and tear.
Alphavan has made a name for itself as the maker of one of the best RVs based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. The Alphavan 4x4 Premium Line blends supreme comfort with off-road capabilities and smart home features. The latter can be accessed via the touchscreen in the living area, the MBUX interface, or the mobile device via a dedicated app. Of course, all of these require internet connectivity, and that’s where Starlink steps in to save the day.
If you are unfamiliar with Alphavan’s campers, they are among the cleverer builds, offering a multiroom floor plan inside a Mercedes Sprinter van. The van stretches 24.2-foot (7.36-meter) long and offers almost 10 feet (3.0 meters) of height inside the cabin, and Alphavan used a lot of creativity to fill all this space cleverly.
The upper rear main bedroom offers sleeping for two and can be easily accessed via the integrated ladder. This is called “Relax Area” for a reason. Underneath this, there’s a FlexPort room that can serve either as a garage or a second sleeping area for children. This is large enough to fit a pair of mountain bikes without removing the wheels. It also houses cabinets and can accommodate additional equipment, like a water tank to supply an outdoor shower.
The kitchen area is ample and includes a 90-liter refrigerator, a dual-burner induction cooktop, and plenty of storage drawers and shelves. The frontmost part of the camper is reserved for the dining area, offering four seats and a fold-out table. Everything from the stove to the air conditioning is powered using onboard batteries and solar panels for true off-grid freedom.
The Alphavan camper starts at 167,000 euros ($179,000) before taxes and can be ordered either in 4x4 or rear-wheel-drive variants. There is no word yet on the pricing for the Starlink installation kit. Unfortunately, Alphavan does not sell yet in the United States or Canada, but that may change in the future.
