Tonke Mercedes EQV Electric Camper Van Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

They say good things come in small packages, and the Tonke EQV camper is a rather compact vehicle, measuring 16.8 feet (5.14 meters) in length and with a width of just 6.2 feet (1.9 meters).
And they also say good things come to those who wait, and we’ve waited enough for the new Mercedes-Benz EQV to be turned into an all-electric camper van, almost three years since it was initially unveiled in August 2019.
Now, Tonke has made available two variants of the EQV-based camper van: a scaled-down model called Adventure and a Touring variant that comes with full motorhome equipment. The Mercedes EQV Touring e-camper has thus become the flagship model that lays the foundation for a series of new electric camper vans from Tonke.
As for the two Tonke EQV models, the Adventure variant is the cheapest one. The weekender-style sleeper van offers space for up to seven passengers but lacks in terms of camping furniture and equipment. It does have a pop-up roof, a bed, and a sleeping bench, and offers the option to install a kitchen at the back.
The Tonke EQV Touring, on the other hand, can comfortably accommodate a family of four and comes equipped with integrated furniture and a versatile swivel kitchen that constitutes the van’s signature element. It can be used to cook dinner either inside or out because it swivels out the driver-side sliding door and features an induction cooktop for two pans, as well as a sink and a compressor cooler with a capacity of 36 liters.
But this kitchen is like a magician’s hat and the surprises keep on coming in terms of functionality. The interior face panels of the kitchen structure swing up and double as a table passengers can use between the front seats and the rear bench. When swiveled outside, the dining table turns into a worktop to complement the main kitchen block.
The electric motorhome is also equipped with a heat exchanger, which will make sure your Tonke is comfortably warm in an energy-efficient manner even when you’re not moving.
The Touring will get any family of four to all city centers and around town on pure battery power, with energy provided by a 100kWh usable lithium-ion battery. It will also offer all the driving comfort of the MPV, including air suspension.
In terms of technical specifications, the Mercedes-Benz EQV is front-wheel-drive and features an electric motor that will produce 150kW of power and 362Nm of torque.
The vehicle is long enough to fit all the above-mentioned equipment, but it still fits in all parking spaces and garages, so you won’t have to worry about that.
Tonke showed both the EQV Adventure and EQV Touring at a company event in May. Pricing for the most basic version of the EQV Adventure starts at $73,000 (approx. €68,400), while the EQV Touring starts at $97,875 (€91,604), but if you want the full experience with pop-up sleeper roof, it goes up to $108,675 (€101,719).
And they also say good things come to those who wait, and we’ve waited enough for the new Mercedes-Benz EQV to be turned into an all-electric camper van, almost three years since it was initially unveiled in August 2019.
Now, Tonke has made available two variants of the EQV-based camper van: a scaled-down model called Adventure and a Touring variant that comes with full motorhome equipment. The Mercedes EQV Touring e-camper has thus become the flagship model that lays the foundation for a series of new electric camper vans from Tonke.
As for the two Tonke EQV models, the Adventure variant is the cheapest one. The weekender-style sleeper van offers space for up to seven passengers but lacks in terms of camping furniture and equipment. It does have a pop-up roof, a bed, and a sleeping bench, and offers the option to install a kitchen at the back.
The Tonke EQV Touring, on the other hand, can comfortably accommodate a family of four and comes equipped with integrated furniture and a versatile swivel kitchen that constitutes the van’s signature element. It can be used to cook dinner either inside or out because it swivels out the driver-side sliding door and features an induction cooktop for two pans, as well as a sink and a compressor cooler with a capacity of 36 liters.
But this kitchen is like a magician’s hat and the surprises keep on coming in terms of functionality. The interior face panels of the kitchen structure swing up and double as a table passengers can use between the front seats and the rear bench. When swiveled outside, the dining table turns into a worktop to complement the main kitchen block.
The electric motorhome is also equipped with a heat exchanger, which will make sure your Tonke is comfortably warm in an energy-efficient manner even when you’re not moving.
The Touring will get any family of four to all city centers and around town on pure battery power, with energy provided by a 100kWh usable lithium-ion battery. It will also offer all the driving comfort of the MPV, including air suspension.
In terms of technical specifications, the Mercedes-Benz EQV is front-wheel-drive and features an electric motor that will produce 150kW of power and 362Nm of torque.
The vehicle is long enough to fit all the above-mentioned equipment, but it still fits in all parking spaces and garages, so you won’t have to worry about that.
Tonke showed both the EQV Adventure and EQV Touring at a company event in May. Pricing for the most basic version of the EQV Adventure starts at $73,000 (approx. €68,400), while the EQV Touring starts at $97,875 (€91,604), but if you want the full experience with pop-up sleeper roof, it goes up to $108,675 (€101,719).