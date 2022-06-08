autoevolution
Tonke Mercedes EQV Electric Camper Van Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
The era of e-campers is coming and Dutch RV specialist Tonke is joining the ranks with a new electric camper van that it has based on the Mercedes-Benz EQV 300. It is a chic modular e-campervan geared more towards glamping with most of the amenities you’d need in your everyday life.

They say good things come in small packages, and the Tonke EQV camper is a rather compact vehicle, measuring 16.8 feet (5.14 meters) in length and with a width of just 6.2 feet (1.9 meters).

And they also say good things come to those who wait, and we’ve waited enough for the new Mercedes-Benz EQV to be turned into an all-electric camper van, almost three years since it was initially unveiled in August 2019.

Now, Tonke has made available two variants of the EQV-based camper van: a scaled-down model called Adventure and a Touring variant that comes with full motorhome equipment. The Mercedes EQV Touring e-camper has thus become the flagship model that lays the foundation for a series of new electric camper vans from Tonke.

Mercedes-Benz’ EQV has shown great potential for conversion since the beginning, as it offers enough space, range, and conversion potential. The German automaker even claims is the world's first premium electric van, with its versatile mid-size build which seats eight and a good enough estimated range for an e-van - up to 226 miles (363 km), which appears to be quite easily achievable in practice.

As for the two Tonke EQV models, the Adventure variant is the cheapest one. The weekender-style sleeper van offers space for up to seven passengers but lacks in terms of camping furniture and equipment. It does have a pop-up roof, a bed, and a sleeping bench, and offers the option to install a kitchen at the back.

The Tonke EQV Touring, on the other hand, can comfortably accommodate a family of four and comes equipped with integrated furniture and a versatile swivel kitchen that constitutes the van’s signature element. It can be used to cook dinner either inside or out because it swivels out the driver-side sliding door and features an induction cooktop for two pans, as well as a sink and a compressor cooler with a capacity of 36 liters.

But this kitchen is like a magician’s hat and the surprises keep on coming in terms of functionality. The interior face panels of the kitchen structure swing up and double as a table passengers can use between the front seats and the rear bench. When swiveled outside, the dining table turns into a worktop to complement the main kitchen block.

The remaining part of the side wall includes a multi-tiered fridge, cabinet, and a wardrobe console. The van’s two-seat rear bench power-folds down into an 80 x 45 inch (203 x 115 cm) double bed, while the pop-up roof can fit a 77 x 43 inch (195 x 110 cm) double bed.

The electric motorhome is also equipped with a heat exchanger, which will make sure your Tonke is comfortably warm in an energy-efficient manner even when you’re not moving.

The Touring will get any family of four to all city centers and around town on pure battery power, with energy provided by a 100kWh usable lithium-ion battery. It will also offer all the driving comfort of the MPV, including air suspension.

In terms of technical specifications, the Mercedes-Benz EQV is front-wheel-drive and features an electric motor that will produce 150kW of power and 362Nm of torque.

The vehicle is long enough to fit all the above-mentioned equipment, but it still fits in all parking spaces and garages, so you won’t have to worry about that.

Tonke showed both the EQV Adventure and EQV Touring at a company event in May. Pricing for the most basic version of the EQV Adventure starts at $73,000 (approx. €68,400), while the EQV Touring starts at $97,875 (€91,604), but if you want the full experience with pop-up sleeper roof, it goes up to $108,675 (€101,719).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

