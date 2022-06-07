Survivor Volkswagen Vanagon Camper Flexes Subaru Muscles, Complete Westfalia Gear

Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia campers were all the rage 30 years ago, and they are still in high demand today. The best upgrade you could make was to swap the engine for a more powerful Subaru flat-four. That’s precisely what we’ve found on Bring a Trailer, with all the coveted Westfalia camper equipment in working order.
Volkswagen Vanagon was imported into the U.S. until 1991, so this example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is one of the latest crossing the Ocean. It looks great even though it wasn’t repainted. You might say it is a survivor, although it benefited from many parts replacements. The most significant upgrade was the Subaru 2.5-liter flat-four engine installed at GoWesty of Los Osos, California, in 2008. This came with its own three-speed automatic transaxle, significantly improving Vanagon’s performance.
It wasn’t the only thing that GoWesty improved in 2008. The work on this Vanagon also included overhauling the suspension and cooling system and installing an 800-watt inverter, auxiliary battery, and a battery-charging system. The owner also wanted a keyless-entry system, and GoWesty obliged. The dash switches and relays, the pop-top camper tent, and the propane tank and regulator were replaced during the same time.
As you would expect from a Westfalia camper, this one comes with everything you might need on a camping adventure. Starting with the awning outside and going to the usual Westfalia equipment in the cabin, this Westy is sure to become a conversation starter at the camping sites. Everything looks impressively well maintained, including the upholstery.
The kitchenette features a three-way refrigerator, a two-burner stove connected to a 3.3-gallon propane tank, a 13-gallon water reservoir, a sink, and a faucet. This comes with a secondary foot-operated switch to control the electric pump, a nice-to-have feature. The 800-watt inverter allows the Westy to power household appliances while on the road. The sleeping comfort is ensured by using a memory foam topper for the upper bed. At the same time, the folding rear bench offers a second sleeping area.
This Westy is a great adventure partner, and the fact that the seller kept it for 26 years is almost a warranty seal. It is now listed on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $14,000. There still are four days remaining, so the price can only go up.
