Subaru-Powered VW Type 2 T3 Is the Return of the Legendary Campervan

Motorized homes are the new symbol of freedom for millennials, and more and more people are discovering the benefits of living rent-free on the road. But none of this would be possible if Volkswagen hadn't unveiled the Campervan more than half a century ago. Henry Catchpole of Carfection checks out the VW Type 2 T3 Campervan and explains its recent rise in value.
The VW Type 2 T3 Campervan rolled out between 1979 and 1991. In the UK, it is often known as the T25, while in the U.S. it is called the Vanagon.
Early VW Campervans had a distinct split windshield, followed by the bay window and finally the Type 2 T3, known as the Wedge. The earlier versions were air-cooled, but in 1983 they were switched to a water-cooled boxer engine.
Catchpole's VW Type 2 T3 Campervan test unit comes with a Subaru flat-4 boxer engine - a typical conversion for these classics. It also comes with a four-speed manual gearbox, with a shifting experience that feels like stirring a pot of oats.
Porsche also produced their T3 version, called the B32. It came with a 3.2-liter Carrera engine that put out 231 HP. Catchpole's VW Type 2 T3 Campervan comes with a few camping essentials, including a sink, oven, and a place to sleep.
According to Hagerty, the T3's value has risen mainly due to the international health crisis that pushed the "Staycation" culture. Compared to the 'bay window,' the T3 has massively improved crash testing and drivability.
Based on Hagerty's valuation, the VW Type 2 T3 Campervan's starting price in the UK is between £5,500 and £23,400. The Caravelle and the original Westphalia are at the top end of that price range.
The T3 is rising in value, and according to Hagerty, it is a good investment, but not as a daily driver. Driving the VW T3 Campervan today feels incongruous, something like driving a bus with a huge steering wheel. Catchpole feels you can get one of these for fun drives, adventure and good memories.
