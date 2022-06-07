Eve and Falcon Aviation Team Up to Bring Air Taxis to Dubai

More and more countries are getting ready for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Companies are racing to develop a network of aircraft capable of providing speedy inter-city flights, bringing the concept of urban air mobility closer to reality. Eve, an Embraer-backed startup, has teamed up with Falcon Aviation Services to launch eVTOL flights in Dubai in 2026.
Falcon Aviation isn't the only company that has expressed interest in Eve's projects. There's a growing list of operators from all parts of the world that want to integrate air taxis into their fleet, including Helisul Aviation in Brazil, Nautilus Aviation in Australia, and Republic Airways in the U.S.
Eve is also collaborating with some of the biggest players in the industry, such as Rolls-Royce and Thales. Recently, it has joined forces with Porsche to accelerate the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem.
Now, the Embraer-backed startup is betting on Dubai, which is one of the biggest international aviation hubs. In April, Eve teamed up with Falcon, a UAE-based business aviation services operator in the MENA Region, to put its Evtols on Dubai's skies.
Eve and Falcon will collaborate with "local stakeholders and authorities" to help the UAE expand its UAM ecosystem. From 2026, Dubai is expected to welcome 35 flying taxis. The two companies plan to launch the world's first eVTOL tourist flights from Atlantis, The Palm.
"We are thrilled about partnering with Falcon and having the immense opportunity to enable the future urban mobility in the United Arab Emirates and launch eVTOL flights in Dubai. This is a massive challenge for both companies, which will help to position Dubai as a leader in the urban air mobility market," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
As for Eve's eVTOL, the details are still kept under wraps. We know that it will be all-electric, and its design will focus on offering the ultimate comfort to the passengers. The aircraft promises to deliver sustainable trips with low noise levels. To date, the air taxi has reached several milestones, including the first flight of the engineering simulator, which took place in July 2020.
Eve is also collaborating with some of the biggest players in the industry, such as Rolls-Royce and Thales. Recently, it has joined forces with Porsche to accelerate the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem.
Now, the Embraer-backed startup is betting on Dubai, which is one of the biggest international aviation hubs. In April, Eve teamed up with Falcon, a UAE-based business aviation services operator in the MENA Region, to put its Evtols on Dubai's skies.
Eve and Falcon will collaborate with "local stakeholders and authorities" to help the UAE expand its UAM ecosystem. From 2026, Dubai is expected to welcome 35 flying taxis. The two companies plan to launch the world's first eVTOL tourist flights from Atlantis, The Palm.
"We are thrilled about partnering with Falcon and having the immense opportunity to enable the future urban mobility in the United Arab Emirates and launch eVTOL flights in Dubai. This is a massive challenge for both companies, which will help to position Dubai as a leader in the urban air mobility market," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.
As for Eve's eVTOL, the details are still kept under wraps. We know that it will be all-electric, and its design will focus on offering the ultimate comfort to the passengers. The aircraft promises to deliver sustainable trips with low noise levels. To date, the air taxi has reached several milestones, including the first flight of the engineering simulator, which took place in July 2020.