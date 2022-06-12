Abano T.O.W. Tiny Home Thrusts Your Mobile Living Ideas to the Edge of Freedom and Back

Folks, as I searched the world for tiny homes that stand apart from all others, I ended up in Portugal. It's here that my eyes fell upon a mobile habitat that blends master carpentry with simple yet elegant features to unlock an elevated lifestyle that's sure to grab your attention, possibly even your cash.
Today we'll be exploring the Abano T.O.W. What the T.O.W. stands for, I'm still unsure, but I like to think it stands for towing. Also, the manufacturer's website does not mention anything regarding this habitat; all the information we have on the Abano are the images you see in the gallery and a little bit about how Madeiguincho, the crew behind this home, manages their projects.
Now, Madeiguincho is a team of a bunch of carpenters, architects, and designers, and when you put them all in the same room, something magical happens, an explosion of creativity. From tables to chairs and furniture to wooden sculptures and tree houses, this crew does it all.
Well, Madeiguincho was started over 28 years ago, and all of that experience has been poured into the Abano. Oh, and if you're wondering why I'm bringing to light another tiny home, it simply means you haven't checked out the gallery yet. You know what, take the time to do so, and then come back to the text to take a little trip into living out of an Abano.
plans for adventure.
After you've been driving for hours and finally reached that lakeside you've had in mind, it's time to settle the Abano in place and take a few steps back to marvel at its beauty. When you do so, you'll witness countless wooden beams that make up the frame of this habitat. If you look closer, you'll see that the beams and exterior of the home have been charred to a crisp. Why? Simple.Shou Sugi Ban, a wood treatment technique perfected in Japan, results in element and pest repelling wood. Don't worry; the charring is just on the surface, and your home won't blow away at the first strong wind.
Behind those beams, Madeiguincho uses glass to enclose a portion of the home and offers unparalleled visibility. But, this also means that Abano may not be suitable for year-round use unless you add one beefy heating system. The rest of the interior includes wooden paneling to create the walls and some furnishings like the couch and cabinetry. Maybe there's some insulation in there somewhere; there has to be.
take this fantasy.
Accessible by a ladder, two lucky guests will rest while elevated above the ground and peering out of a skylight. However, there's a catch to the skylight. To access it, you must shift part of the roof towards the exterior of the Abano. I can best describe it as a sort of pirate ship plank that floats over the home's edge. This feature alone is why I chose to bring this seemingly simple home to your attention.
Why? Think about it. You're taking a trip to the Grand Canyon, and there, on the Northern Rim, you've perched your mobile home on the edge of historical cliffs. In the morning, you open this skylight, allowing the new day's sun to flood the bedroom, but you can also drink your coffee while hanging over the edge of the world's wonders.
At the end of the day, even if you never go out to Portugal or call Madeiguincho and commission an Abano, it will still stand as an inspiration to the sort of mobile lifestyle that can be achieved with just a tad of ingenuity and craftsmanship.
