The Cocoon Cottage Is a Prefab Tiny Home That Looks Like It Came Out of a Fairytale

Kristie Wolfe has been building unique rentals since 2014. She started with a tree house, which turned out to be very successful. From there, her business grew, and she began to design more and more one-of-a-kind places where people could stay and pretend just for a while that they are living in a fairytale.
The Cocoon Cottage is her latest creation, and it follows the same pattern. Kristie offered the folks at Tiny House Giant Journey a tour of her home and showed them what makes it special. It’s a prefab that she got from an Estonian company called Iglucraft and put it next to the North Tenmile Lake, along the Oregon Coast. She also ordered a sauna with her model.
It took nine months for her home to arrive, but it was worth the wait. Kristie added a deck to the 28-foot-long (8.5-meter-long) model so people could spend more time outside and enjoy nature. The Cocoon Cottage has a fitting name since you feel like you’re stepping inside a cozy getaway. The build offers 210 sq ft (19.5 sq meters) of living space, but it does extend to the outside via the aforementioned deck.
house is filled with light.
When you enter the door, you’re welcomed by a small kitchen, which was decorated by Kristie to fit the cottage aesthetic. There’s a two-burner induction cooktop, a black sink, and plenty of shelves and racks for cookware.
The space behind the kitchen was completely redesigned and turned into a beautiful bathroom. It has a shower with glass doors that features butterflies, flowers, and other plants that add to the theme. You can also see some shelves, a toilet, and a round sink.
Next to the kitchen is a small seating area where you can relax on rainy days when you can stay outside and use the outdoor bathtub. There are two chairs placed in front of a folding table where you can dine. And when you get sleepy, you move a few steps and get inside the comfortable bed. For privacy, the owner added some curtains to separate the area from the rest of the house.
Perhaps the most striking feature is the sauna deck, which is positioned right in front of the lake. It has a sauna with enough room for four people and a large fire pit where guests can gather around and have a great time.
It’s truly a wonderful place that looks like it came out of a fairytale. You can rent this tiny house on Airbnb and have a unique experience too. A two-night stay for two adults seems to be a bit over $700. Check out the clip down below to see what the Cocoon Cottage is all about.
The Cocoon Cottage is her latest creation, and it follows the same pattern. Kristie offered the folks at Tiny House Giant Journey a tour of her home and showed them what makes it special. It’s a prefab that she got from an Estonian company called Iglucraft and put it next to the North Tenmile Lake, along the Oregon Coast. She also ordered a sauna with her model.
It took nine months for her home to arrive, but it was worth the wait. Kristie added a deck to the 28-foot-long (8.5-meter-long) model so people could spend more time outside and enjoy nature. The Cocoon Cottage has a fitting name since you feel like you’re stepping inside a cozy getaway. The build offers 210 sq ft (19.5 sq meters) of living space, but it does extend to the outside via the aforementioned deck.
house is filled with light.
When you enter the door, you’re welcomed by a small kitchen, which was decorated by Kristie to fit the cottage aesthetic. There’s a two-burner induction cooktop, a black sink, and plenty of shelves and racks for cookware.
The space behind the kitchen was completely redesigned and turned into a beautiful bathroom. It has a shower with glass doors that features butterflies, flowers, and other plants that add to the theme. You can also see some shelves, a toilet, and a round sink.
Next to the kitchen is a small seating area where you can relax on rainy days when you can stay outside and use the outdoor bathtub. There are two chairs placed in front of a folding table where you can dine. And when you get sleepy, you move a few steps and get inside the comfortable bed. For privacy, the owner added some curtains to separate the area from the rest of the house.
Perhaps the most striking feature is the sauna deck, which is positioned right in front of the lake. It has a sauna with enough room for four people and a large fire pit where guests can gather around and have a great time.
It’s truly a wonderful place that looks like it came out of a fairytale. You can rent this tiny house on Airbnb and have a unique experience too. A two-night stay for two adults seems to be a bit over $700. Check out the clip down below to see what the Cocoon Cottage is all about.