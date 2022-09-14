Amtrak Strike Likely Imminent, Cancels Most Long Distance Train Routes

As reported by the New York Times just after 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, September 14th, Amtrak, America's only semi-federally-funded interstate passenger rail service, is expected to see a work stoppage related to an ongoing labor dispute by 12:01 a.m. this coming Friday morning.
According to reports, the announcement by Amtrak stated that contract negotiations between two of America's top railroad worker's unions and the domestic rail freight industry had failed to yield mutually satisfactory results. As the minutes count down to Friday morning, hopes of a miraculous change in fortunes appear to be slim to none. As a federally initiated 30-day cool-down period comes to a close, it appears the people most likely to suffer the most are Amtrak's passengers.
Much of the debates between unions associated with Amtrak employees and railway freight industries are driven by an issue as old as Amtrak itself. That being the unending freight-train supremacy over America's railway's that's gone mostly unchallenged since the nationwide collapse of the country's great private passenger rail companies like New York Central and Penn Central in the second half of the 20th century.
Ever since, and even pre-dating the formation of Amtrak, American passenger trains have been stricken to wait at stations across the country, waiting for much favored and high revenue generating freight trains to clear tracks along the same routes passenger trains are forced to travel on. Outside of the Northeast Corridor, the single natively owned Amtrak route in its repertoire, the entirety of the privately owned heavy-duty rail lines in the United States are subject to freight supremacy.
Meanwhile, interruptions in rail service are expected to take effect as soon as Thursday. Outright suspensions are expected to be applied to the Southwest Chief between Los Angeles and Chicago and the California Zephyr between Chicago and San Francisco. Over 115,000 workers represented between the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the SMART Transportation Division, the livelihoods of so many Americans rest on the negotiations taking place over the next two days.
