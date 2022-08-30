Beautifully-Restored American Vintage Train Car Even Has a "Depot Roof"

Creative folks have demonstrated that a lot of surprising things can be successfully turned into perfectly comfortable tiny homes. Sure, it’s cool to see former shipping containers and grain silos becoming tiny houses, but they lack the depth and richness of objects or vehicles with a past, such as vintage train cars.
You might think that all train cars converted into dwellings look the same, but there’s a lot of variety even in this niche. Each train car brings a unique flavor, given by its original location, history, and build.
In this case, we’re talking about an old American train car that circulated from 1909 to around 1955 on the Washington Idaho & Montana Railway. According to the ones who restored it and turned it into a tiny home, this is car number 306, and it was purchased from the American Car and Foundry Co.
It took half of year, right when the pandemic was starting to spread in 2020, to move and to restore the vintage train car. It’s one of the most beautifully-restored train cars out there, with a classic interior, rich colors, and a cozy atmosphere that match its past. The former train car now reveals a bedroom and a bathroom, a living room, a small kitchen and a dining area.
Not just a tiny home, but also an isolated retreat, this train car is located in Deary, Idaho, surrounded by trees and wheat fields. Adding to the vintage charm is a recreated depot roof, unusual for these type of restorations, as part of a covered porch that surrounds the train car.
Inside, there’s no TV, but there’s Wi-Fi and a coffee maker, which should be enough for “modern” guests who need a break from the busy city life. For those who feel drawn to it, this charming tiny house can be booked through Airbnb.
In this case, we’re talking about an old American train car that circulated from 1909 to around 1955 on the Washington Idaho & Montana Railway. According to the ones who restored it and turned it into a tiny home, this is car number 306, and it was purchased from the American Car and Foundry Co.
It took half of year, right when the pandemic was starting to spread in 2020, to move and to restore the vintage train car. It’s one of the most beautifully-restored train cars out there, with a classic interior, rich colors, and a cozy atmosphere that match its past. The former train car now reveals a bedroom and a bathroom, a living room, a small kitchen and a dining area.
Not just a tiny home, but also an isolated retreat, this train car is located in Deary, Idaho, surrounded by trees and wheat fields. Adding to the vintage charm is a recreated depot roof, unusual for these type of restorations, as part of a covered porch that surrounds the train car.
Inside, there’s no TV, but there’s Wi-Fi and a coffee maker, which should be enough for “modern” guests who need a break from the busy city life. For those who feel drawn to it, this charming tiny house can be booked through Airbnb.