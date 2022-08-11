This 1926 Rail Car Is a Vintage Tiny Home on the Outside, Pure Luxury on the Inside

Thanks to the growing trend of glamping in tiny house retreats, many vintage and classic rail cars were given a new life, instead of being left unused. But, while most of them reveal the kind of rustic, basic interior that you would expect from this type of off-grid dwelling, this particular one in Australia is surprisingly elegant.
If you’re one of those people who need to be surrounded by exquisite décor and sophisticated beauty even on a vacation in the middle of nature, then you need to check out the Steam. This converted train car is unlike any other tiny house of its kind – it looks more like a luxury hotel on wheels, with an Art Deco style and precious vintage details.
The Steam had a long life. Built at the Newport Railway Workshop in Melbourne, it started out as a first class rail car for passenger transportation, operating in Victoria. At the beginning of the ‘80s it was retired to a rail car, but thankfully wasn’t abandoned there for good. Some creative folks bought it and brought it to Forrest.
It would take more than 9 months to restore it, but it was worth it. Steam is now a gorgeous tiny house, sporting a mysterious black exterior and a luxurious interior. The space was divided into 3 bedrooms, perfect for a couple or a small family. There’s also a small, charming kitchen with everything you’d need, including a coffee maker. A wood burning stove in the living room creates a cozy atmosphere.
In addition to the main bathroom, the main bedroom provides access to an expected outdoor bath tub that’s just as elegant as everything inside.
Red velvet curtains, mahogany armchairs, ornate leather sofas, and chandeliers are just some of the opulent details that help recreate a late Victorian atmosphere. The glossy black floors, exposed piping, and the wood paneling keep the charm of a rustic train car, while blending perfectly with the Art Deco elegance.
This atypical off-grid retreat can be considered the epitome of glamping. More details about the accommodation are available at Airbnb.
