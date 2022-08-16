Spaceship-Like Hidden Tiny Home in Scotland Is an Architectural Work of Art

Prefab tiny homes tend to look the same way – dark boxes that seem to clash with the surroundings. But this unusual pod that has already become iconic in Scotland is a surprising reinterpretation of the concept, as well as a comfy tiny home with a special, custom interior.
This particular airship can’t fly, but it looks like it’s about to. Hidden in a beautiful natural area in the Highlands, on a 4-acre (1.6 hectares) plot near Drimnin, this quirky tiny home is a modern retreat that can sleep two people. It was designed by architect Roderick James, already famous for building “secret” dwellings in uninhabited or mysterious locations.
Instead of a wooden cabin that would have been the typical choice for this location, Roderick opted for a prefab pod made of aluminum and stainless steel. This would make the AirShip 002 more durable and practical, since it doesn’t get damaged by weather, and doesn’t need maintenance, like timber does.
It’s also lightweight enough so that 2 people can easily carry the frame anywhere, and it takes about a week to set it up. The insulated cladding panels and the floor panels are made of aluminum. The internal finish incorporates timber boarding for a cozier feeling.
The most impressive design features are the large, curved glass areas at each end, which make the AirShip look like it has giant dragonfly eyes. Portholes are another unusual feature that allows guests to enjoy the views even more. There’s also a small balcony on the side, where they can enjoy al-fresco dinners.
In addition to the bedroom (with a queen-sized bed) and a bathroom, the AirShip boasts a cozy kitchen, packed with all the basics. A foldable table helps save space, while also converting the kitchen area into a dining area. A wood burning stove keeps everyone warm during the cold season.
Each piece of furniture and decor was carefully chosen, including leather chairs from India, and antiques that were reconditioned. The result is a welcoming home that looks just as special on the inside as it does on the outside.
Those who want to step inside the whimsical AirShip 002 can find out more at Airbnb.
