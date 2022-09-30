Someone Paid $100,000 For a 1981 VW "DoKa" With a Truck Bed, Has the World Gone Mad?

Early 80s Volkswagens used to be cheap as a fast food dollar menu during happy hour. You can still find Volkswagen Vanagons in perfectly restored condition for anywhere from $20,000 to $35,000, depending on the specifics. But the in regards to the rare DoppelKabine "Double Cab" pickup truck version is a whole different ballgame.
Americans go bananas over all different kinds of classic pickups, foreign and domestic. But the price somebody in Slingerlands, New York, near the State Capital of Albany, just paid to take a fully done-up 1988 VW "Doka" pickup boggles the mind. For one thing, this particular DoKa didn't spend its life hauling stuff for a full-time contractor like a lot of its siblings did. Instead, it spent a long period of time sitting in a barn in New York State's Capital Region before being pulled from its crypt and brought back to life.
The factory four-cylinder engine and four-speed manual transmission were able to be resurrected successfully, and the factory seats appear to be in especially remarkable condition. Major props to the double bench seat up front for the passengers with a separate driver's seat. It's as if the interior were modeled on a city bus but then scaled down to fit the dimensions of an especially German interpretation of an American-style pickup truck.
With 107,000 gently driven miles (172,199.8 km) on the odometer to match the fancy new stereo and aftermarket Sony touch-screen infotainment system, you have a survivor of a car that, so long as you know a thing or two about maintenance, shouldn't be too much of a headache to live with. With an asking price from the anonymous private seller of $99,999 before taxes and fees, you'll be astonished to hear somebody's already put down the money. As absurd of purchase as that may sound to you, money talks far more than sense. Just remember that.
