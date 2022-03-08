Abandoned Caboose Found Deep in the Woods Is a Bit of a Mystery, a Cool Time Capsule

Classic cars abandoned in the woods are nothing new. Whether we're talking about secluded properties or vehicles that have left to rot away, we've seen quite a few of them in recent years. But I bet you've never seen a caboose parked on a forested hill.
Discovered and documented by YouTube's "Abandoned Urbex Canada," this caboose has been sitting in the woods for 30 to 40 years. And based on the markings, it was built in 1943, which means it also spent about 40 years in service before being moved here. So how did it get here, you ask?
Well, the story goes that the guy who used to own that piece of land bought it and "parked" it near his house. Its purpose remains a mystery, but it's safe to assume that he probably used it as some sort of cabin.
It was probably put in place using two large cranes after a set of tracks were installed.
But it seems the house has since been demolished following a fire and, come 2022, the caboose is just an abandoned piece of railroad history in the middle of nowhere.
Don't know what a caboose is? Well, they were crewed railroad cars coupled at the end of a freight train. First introduced in the 1800s, they were used on every freight train in the U.S. and Canada until the 1980s.
Essentially an office for the conductor, the caboose also provided room for the crew tasked to observe problems at the rear of the train before they could cause trouble. They would usually sit in the high-mounted cabin fitted with windows all around. This caboose, for instance, provided seating for four.
Cabooses used on long routes also included sleeping accommodations and cooking facilities. This one is fitted with two beds, but it's unclear whether they were from day one or retrofitted by the last owner.
All told, it's a really cool find and it's in surprisingly good condition given the amount of time it spent outdoors without any sort of maintenance. It should definitely be in a museum, but the landscape suggests that it won't go anywhere anytime soon.
Well, the story goes that the guy who used to own that piece of land bought it and "parked" it near his house. Its purpose remains a mystery, but it's safe to assume that he probably used it as some sort of cabin.
It was probably put in place using two large cranes after a set of tracks were installed.
But it seems the house has since been demolished following a fire and, come 2022, the caboose is just an abandoned piece of railroad history in the middle of nowhere.
Don't know what a caboose is? Well, they were crewed railroad cars coupled at the end of a freight train. First introduced in the 1800s, they were used on every freight train in the U.S. and Canada until the 1980s.
Essentially an office for the conductor, the caboose also provided room for the crew tasked to observe problems at the rear of the train before they could cause trouble. They would usually sit in the high-mounted cabin fitted with windows all around. This caboose, for instance, provided seating for four.
Cabooses used on long routes also included sleeping accommodations and cooking facilities. This one is fitted with two beds, but it's unclear whether they were from day one or retrofitted by the last owner.
All told, it's a really cool find and it's in surprisingly good condition given the amount of time it spent outdoors without any sort of maintenance. It should definitely be in a museum, but the landscape suggests that it won't go anywhere anytime soon.