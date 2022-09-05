Rusty and Rugged on the Outside, this Vintage Boxcar Is a Lovely Home on the Inside

Thanks to the concept of vacation rentals, people have let their imagination gone wild and come up with the most ingenious and unexpected housing solutions. After all, not that many folks would be bold enough to live in an aircraft, agricultural silo, treehouse, or train car, but would gladly spend a vacation in one of these. As a result, some abandoned, old rail cars are getting a new life.
Rail cars turned into homes are not a new idea, but one that continues to intrigue and delight. Whether it comes from an elegant passenger train in the ‘50s, or a rugged freight train in the ‘40s, a rail car always has an interesting story for history buffs. More of them are being turned into vacation homes in different parts of the world, each with their particular history.
What makes this Santa Fe boxcar stand out is the contrast between the outside and the inside. Unlike other rail cars that are painted in cheerful colors and given a new loud vibe, this old boxcar looks exactly as you would expect a 1941 freight train car to look like – not at all glamorous, but rusty and formal.
As their name suggests, boxcars are shaped like a box, completely enclosed, and fitted with sliding doors. You could say that they're iconic, because they’re one of the oldest types of rail cars, first built in the 1830s. In time, they were replaced by modern cargo train cars with fancier features, but they continue to be considered the “classic” and easily recognizable type of train car to this day.
Sitting on the edge of a farm near Wichita, this Santa Fe boxcar apparently operated on the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe (ATSF) Railway that ended up ceasing operations in 1996. Its current owners turned into a unique home, with a bedroom at one end, a living room and a kitchen area in the middle, and a bathroom at the other end. A small ladder leads to a cozy loft, which makes this train car tiny home big enough for up to five people.
The owners kept the boxcar’s original wood lining on the inside, to which they added all the basics for modern comfort. This is what makes it so special. Not to mention that its original exterior is a cool background for BBQ evenings. A small, living piece of the American rail history, this boxcar is available for rent through Airbnb.
